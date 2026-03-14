Meet Starling Marte: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Some athletes win fans with statistics. Others earn respect through resilience. Starling Marte happens to do both. From a challenging childhood in the Dominican Republic to becoming one of baseball’s most dependable outfielders, his journey is anything but ordinary. Speed on the bases, sharp instincts in the field, and a career built on persistence have made Marte a name that keeps showing up when it matters.

But behind the highlights and achievements lies a story shaped by personal loss, determination, and family. Curious how Starling Marte turned those moments into motivation and carved out a lasting career in the majors? Let’s take a closer look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Starling Marte? Everything to know about the Outfielder

Starling Marte is a dynamic Major League Baseball outfielder known for his speed, athleticism, and ability to impact games on both offense and defense. Born on October 9, 1988, in the Dominican Republic, Marte grew up in a country where baseball is more than a sport. For him, it became a path to opportunity and success.

He signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates as an international free agent in 2007 and made his MLB debut in 2012. His quick base-running, strong bat, and reliable fielding soon made him one of the league’s most respected outfielders. Over the years, he has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, and the New York Mets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marté, of Dominican ethnicity, proudly represents his roots. Beyond baseball, his life reflects resilience, especially after the heartbreaking loss of his wife in 2020, a tragedy that deeply shaped his journey on and off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Starling Marte’s parents?

Starling Marte grew up in challenging circumstances that shaped both his life and his career. He was born to Ramón Marte and Salustriana González in the Dominican Republic. However, Marte experienced a heartbreaking loss early in life when his mother passed away when he was just nine years old. Her death deeply affected him and changed the course of his childhood.

After that loss, Marte was largely raised by his grandmother, who stepped in to care for him and provide stability during a difficult time. Despite limited resources, she encouraged him to stay focused on school and baseball. His father, Ramón, also remained an important influence, supporting Marte’s growing passion for the sport and motivating him to pursue his dreams. But nothing in detail is known about him as of now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those early struggles built the resilience that later defined Marte’s journey. With the support of his family, he kept pushing forward, eventually turning his childhood dream into reality by reaching Major League Baseball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who was his wife? What happened to her? Everything you should know about Noelia Brazoban

Starling Marte was married to Noelia Brazoban, his longtime partner and the mother of his three children: Starling Jr., Smerling, and Tiana. Their relationship was an important part of Marte’s life as he built his career in Major League Baseball.

Tragically, Brazoban passed away in May 2020 after suffering a heart attack while she was in the hospital awaiting surgery for a broken ankle. The sudden loss shocked the baseball world and deeply affected Marte, who described it as an “indescribable pain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since her passing, Marte has focused on raising their children, honoring her memory, and continuing his MLB career.

Starling Marte, contract, salary, and net worth

Starling Marte has earned substantial wealth through a successful MLB career spanning more than a decade. In 2021, he signed a four-year, $78 million contract with the New York Mets, which included a $5 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of about $19.5 million. Since then, Marte has remained one of the experienced veterans in the Mets’ lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the 2025 season, he was still earning roughly $19.5 million per year under that deal. Over the course of his career, his total MLB earnings have surpassed $120 million, contributing to an estimated net worth in a similar range.

Seasons Team Salary 2021 Miami Marlins / Oakland Athletics $5,166,667 2022 New York Mets $19,500,000 2023 New York Mets $19,500,000 2024 New York Mets $19,500,000 2025 New York Mets $19,500,000

ADVERTISEMENT

All about his professional career

Starling Marte built a strong Major League Baseball career through speed, consistency, and reliable defense. He signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2007 and made his MLB debut in 2012, quickly becoming a key player thanks to his base-running and hitting ability. During his time with Pittsburgh, he won two Gold Glove Awards in 2015 and 2016, highlighting his defensive excellence.

Marte later played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, and Oakland Athletics before joining the New York Mets. Throughout his career, he has remained known for his speed on the bases and consistent offensive production.

In the end, Starling Marte is more than just a talented outfielder. His story is about perseverance, family, and the determination to keep moving forward despite obstacles. From a difficult childhood to a successful MLB career, Marte has built a journey that reflects both strength and passion for the game.

Whether it’s his speed on the field or the resilience he shows off, his path continues to inspire many. And as his career unfolds, one question remains: what’s the next chapter for Starling Marte?