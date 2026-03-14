Meet Tyler O’Neill: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Power, discipline, and a relentless drive to improve. Those are the traits that define Tyler O’Neill. From growing up in Burnaby to becoming one of the most physically imposing players in Major League Baseball, his journey is anything but ordinary.

But what really shaped the man behind the powerful swing? The story involves a champion bodybuilder father, a supportive family, and years of grit on and off the field. Curious how Tyler O’Neill turned raw strength and determination into a standout career? Let’s take a closer look.

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Who is Tyler O’Neill? Everything to know about the Canadian player

Canadian slugger Tyler O’Neill has become one of the most physically imposing players in Major League Baseball. Born on June 22, 1995, in Burnaby, he grew up in a supportive sports-loving family. His father, Terry O’Neill, was crowned Mr. Canada in 1975, while his mother, Marilyn O’Neill, has been a constant source of encouragement throughout his baseball journey.

Of Canadian nationality with Irish roots, O’Neill rose through the ranks after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2013. Known for his strength, power hitting, and elite defense, he now stars as an outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles.

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Who are Tyler O’Neill’s parents, Terry and Marilyn? All to know

Tyler O’Neill grew up in a family where strength, discipline, and determination were part of daily life. His father, Terry O’Neill, was crowned Mr. Canada in 1975 and became well known in the bodybuilding world for his intense training and dedication to fitness. That environment had a clear influence on Tyler, whose powerful physique later became one of his trademarks in baseball.

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On the other hand, his mother, Marilyn O’Neill, provided steady encouragement and support as he pursued sports growing up. While Terry inspired the physical side of Tyler’s journey, Marilyn helped nurture the mindset and resilience that helped him reach Major League Baseball.

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Who is his wife, Stephanie O’Neill? Everything you should know

Stephanie O’Neill shares a close relationship with Tyler O’Neill. The couple kept their relationship mostly private before tying the knot in December 2021, later sharing glimpses of their family life on social media. Professionally, Stephanie has experience in the corporate world.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as a Human Resources Manager at T-Lane Nation from September 2016 to July 2021. Before that, she served as an Administrative Assistant at Royal LePage Terrequity Realty from 2015 to 2016. As of 2025, she is reportedly not working for any organization.

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While she maintains a low public profile, reports suggest she has interests connected to fitness and lifestyle. Though details about her formal education remain largely private, she has remained deeply supportive of Tyler’s professional journey, cheering him on throughout his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles.

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Tyler O’Neill, contract, salary, and net worth

Tyler O’Neill has steadily increased his earnings through consistent MLB performances. In December 2024, he signed a three-year, $49.5 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles, earning $16.5 million annually through 2027. Before this deal, O’Neill earned $3.4 million in 2022, $4.95 million in 2023, and $5.85 million in 2024, reflecting his rising value as a power hitter.

Earlier in his career, he played under a pre-arbitration salary of about $594,700 in 2021. With total career earnings exceeding $32 million, his estimated net worth is believed to be around $10-11 million today.

Season Team Salary 2021 St. Louis Cardinals $594,700 2022 St. Louis Cardinals $3,400,000 2023 St. Louis Cardinals $4,950,000 2024 Boston Red Sox $5,850,000 2025 Baltimore Orioles $16,500,000

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All about his professional career

Tyler O’Neill began his professional baseball journey after the Seattle Mariners selected him in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 and soon built a reputation as a powerful hitter with elite athleticism. His breakout came in 2021, when he smashed 34 home runs and earned a Gold Glove Award for his defense in left field. O’Neill later spent the 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox before signing with the Baltimore Orioles, continuing his journey as one of Canada’s notable MLB talents.

From a disciplined upbringing in Burnaby to carving out a reputation in Major League Baseball, Tyler O’Neill has built a journey defined by power, persistence, and steady growth. Whether it’s his family influence, evolving career, or life beyond the field, each chapter adds another layer to his story. And if his past is any indication, there’s likely much more ahead. So the real question is simple: what will Tyler O’Neill do next?