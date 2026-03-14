Meet Zach Dezenzo: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Meet Zach Dezenzo, a name you’ll want to remember. From hometown fields to big-league lights, he’s carved a path with determination, skill, and a knack for turning every opportunity into a stepping stone.

Whether making plays in the infield or stepping up at the plate, Zach Dezenzo’s journey is all about hustle, growth, and seizing the moment. Keep reading, because his story is more than stats. It’s about passion, perseverance, and the moments that define a rising star.

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Who is Zach Dezenzo? Everything to know about the Italian player

Zach Dezenzo is an American professional baseball infielder whose journey blends talent, heritage, and steady determination. Born on May 11, 2000, in Canton, Ohio, Dezenzo built his baseball foundation with the Ohio State Buckeyes before being selected by the Houston Astros in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Of Italian descent through his father’s side, Dezenzo also embraced his roots by representing the Italian national baseball team in the World Baseball Classic. Known for his versatility and powerful bat, he steadily climbed the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in 2024.

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Who are Zach Dezenzo’s parents, Rachel and Steve Dezenzo? All to know

Rachel and Steve Dezenzo are the heart of Zach Dezenzo’s story. From Canton, Ohio, they nurtured his love for baseball, cheering him on through countless practices, games, and milestones. Their guidance and encouragement helped shape his discipline and work ethic, traits that carried him from youth leagues to the Ohio State Buckeyes and, eventually, to the Houston Astros.

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Known for their quiet but steady support, Rachel and Steve were always there, celebrating wins and comforting losses. He was a product of a baseball family. Their influence goes beyond baseball, grounding Zach in family values and pride in his heritage, especially as he now represents Italy on the international stage.

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Is he dating anyone? Everything you should know.

As of now, Zach Dezenzo keeps his personal life private, and there’s no verified information about him dating anyone. The spotlight has been firmly on his baseball journey, from Ohio State to the Houston Astros and representing Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

While fans are curious about who might share his life off the field, Zach hasn’t publicly confirmed any relationship, nor has he shared details on social media. His focus seems to be on building his career and embracing his heritage. For now, love life rumors remain just that, unconfirmed and private.

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Zach Dezenzo, contract, salary, and net worth

Zach Dezenzo is on a pre-arbitration deal with the Houston Astros, steadily earning his way through the majors. After signing his first pro contract in 2022 for around $125,000, he made roughly $740,000 in 2024. And is set for about $763,200 in 2025. Career MLB earnings now exceed $1.1 million, reflecting his early success and potential.

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Through early 2026, Dezenzo’s career MLB earnings total around $1.1 million, reflecting his contracts and league minimum salaries. Any estimate of his net worth is speculative and based on these earnings, his early-career status, and limited endorsements, rather than on confirmed financial data. It’s safe to say he is still building wealth as he advances in the majors. Young, talented, and climbing, he’s focused on the game, leaving big-money contracts and endorsements for the next phase of his career.

Seasons Team Salary 2022 Houston Astros $125,000 2024 Houston Astros $740,000 2025 Houston Astros $763,200

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All about his professional career

Zach Dezenzo began his professional journey after being drafted by the Houston Astros in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He started with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, quickly showing his versatility and strong bat. In 2023, he progressed through High-A Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi, earning praise for his consistent hitting and infield skills.

By 2024, he reached Triple-A Sugar Land and made his MLB debut with the Astros in August. Dezenzo also represented Italy in the World Baseball Classic, highlighting his international experience. His rapid rise reflects talent, adaptability, and dedication.

Zach Dezenzo’s journey is just getting started, and every step shows why he’s one to watch. From the minors to the big leagues and even representing his heritage on the international stage, he’s proven that talent, grit, and determination go hand in hand.

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Whether it’s a clutch hit or a smooth infield play, Zach Dezenzo continues to make his mark on the field and beyond. Keep an eye on him; this rising star is shaping a story that’s as much about heart as it is about skill.