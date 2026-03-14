Venezuela vs. Japan: Everything To Know About 2026 World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Showdown, Date, Time, Venue, Key Battles, Streaming Details, And More

When Venezuela vs. Japan appears on the schedule, baseball fans know something special is brewing. It’s the kind of matchup where every pitch feels heavier, every swing carries tension, and the stars know the spotlight is firmly on them.

Both sides bring their own style, swagger, and expectations to the field, turning Venezuela vs. Japan into more than just a game. It’s a clash of pride, talent, and momentum where one moment can change everything. And with the stakes this high, the drama is only just beginning.

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When and where is the Venezuela vs. Japan 2026 World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal? Know the date, time, and more

The Venezuela vs. Japan quarterfinal in the 2026 World Baseball Classic is set to be a thrilling showdown on Saturday, March 14, 2026, with the first pitch scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Baseball fans from around the world will be tuning in to catch this high-stakes clash, and the timing is perfect for a prime-time showdown. The game will take place at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, a venue known for its vibrant atmosphere and packed stands during the Classic, making it an electric stage for a knockout match.

This isn’t just any game, it’s a single-elimination quarterfinal, which means the stakes couldn’t be higher. One team’s journey ends here, while the winner advances to the semifinals, keeping their championship dreams alive. Japan comes into the game with a perfect record from pool play, carrying the weight of being tournament favorites, while Venezuela has proven its grit and skill by emerging from Pool D, ready to challenge the Samurai.

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With top international talent on both sides, this matchup promises explosive plays, unforgettable moments, and a showcase of national pride. Fans can expect a fast-paced, intense battle where every pitch, hit, and catch matters. March 14 at loanDepot Park is set to be a night to remember for baseball lovers everywhere.

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Key battles to look for: Ohtani vs Acuna and more

One of the matchups everyone will be talking about in the Venezuela vs. Japan quarterfinal is Shohei Ohtani vs. Ronald Acuña Jr. Ohtani isn’t just a pitcher; he’s a force of nature, capable of striking batters out and then crushing home runs when it’s his turn at the plate. Facing him is a nightmare for any hitter.

Acuña, on the other hand, is Venezuela’s answer, a blend of speed, power, and sheer baseball instinct. One swing from him can change the course of the game, and his presence on the bases keeps Japan on edge.

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Beyond that headline clash, there are plenty of battles to watch. Japan’s pitchers will have their hands full with Venezuela’s sluggers, while Venezuela must figure out how to crack Japan’s carefully timed lineup. Late-inning pitchers, clutch hitters, and smart base running could all tilt the balance.

Every pitch and swing carries weight, and momentum could swing in a heartbeat. Fans can expect a game full of explosive plays, tense moments, and unforgettable highlights, a true showcase of baseball at its finest.

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How to watch it: Know the TV schedule and streaming details

If you’re excited to watch the Venezuela vs. Japan quarterfinal in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, you have plenty of ways to catch every pitch. In the United States, the game kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 14, and will air live on FOX, with its app also letting fans stream the action on phones, tablets, or smart TVs.

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For viewers in Venezuela, the match will be broadcast on Venevisión and Televen, while fans in Cuba can tune in via Tele Rebelde. These official channels bring the excitement in Spanish, making it easy for local audiences to follow their teams.

If you’re outside these regions, don’t worry, you can still watch by using a VPN service like ExpressVPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is available. This allows you to access the official streams of Tele Rebelde, Venevisión, or other regional broadcasters, so you won’t miss a single home run, strikeout, or clutch moment.

Whether you’re watching on TV, streaming online, or using a VPN to access regional feeds, this quarterfinal promises high stakes, star power, and edge-of-your-seat excitement. Grab your snacks, rally your friends, and get ready, this is one knockout game you’ll want to watch live.

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As the spotlight turns to Venezuela vs. Japan, one thing is clear: this isn’t just another game on the bracket. It’s a moment where talent, pressure, and national pride collide on the same field. One swing, one pitch, or one daring play could decide who keeps the dream alive.

So stay tuned, because when two baseball giants meet, the story rarely ends quietly.