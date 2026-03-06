Who is Brice Turang’s Girlfriend? Everything you should know about Maile Olson

Behind many rising sports stars is someone who quietly shares the journey, celebrates the wins, and stays steady through the grind. That’s exactly the story when people start searching for Brice Turang’s Girlfriend. While the Milwaukee Brewers standout continues to make waves on the field, there’s growing curiosity about the person who has been part of his life off the field.

From her own athletic background to the moments she shares supporting Turang’s career, there’s more to her story than just being linked to a baseball star. So who exactly is she, and what makes their relationship stand out? Let’s take a closer look.

What does Maile Olson do? All to know about her education and profession

Maile Olson may be widely recognized as the girlfriend of Milwaukee Brewers star Brice Turang, but she has built an athletic story of her own. A former collegiate softball player, Olson spent years competing at a high level while balancing academics, demonstrating the discipline and commitment that often define successful athletes. Her journey in sports reflects a lifelong connection to the game and a competitive mindset shaped through years on the field.

Her college career began at California Baptist University, where she played softball for two seasons. During that time, she also earned a spot on the WAC All-Academic Team, highlighting her ability to succeed in both athletics and the classroom. She later transferred to the University of Nevada, continuing her studies while also playing for the Nevada Wolf Pack softball team.

Playing as an infielder, Olson delivered a strong senior season with a .294 batting average and eight home runs, earning All-Mountain West Tournament Team honors.

How did Brice Turang and Maile Olson meet?

Brice Turang and Maile Olson have largely kept the details of their relationship private, including the story of how they first met. While the couple hasn’t publicly shared that moment, they have been together for several years and often support each other’s athletic journeys.

As Turang continues to grow his career with the Milwaukee Brewers in Major League Baseball, Olson brings a sports background of her own. She played collegiate softball at California Baptist University before continuing her career at the University of Nevada. Their shared connection to sports has remained a steady part of their relationship over the years.

Are Brice Turang and Maile Olson married? Do they have kids?

Brice Turang and Maile Olson have been in a relationship for several years, but the couple has not taken the step toward marriage yet. Despite Turang’s growing popularity in Major League Baseball, both he and Olson tend to keep their personal lives fairly private, rarely sharing many details about their relationship publicly.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of an engagement or wedding plans. Instead, the two appear focused on supporting each other while continuing their individual journeys in sports and life. Olson, who previously played collegiate softball, has often celebrated Turang’s achievements and milestones throughout his professional baseball career.

When it comes to parenthood, the couple has no children at this time. For now, their relationship seems centered on mutual support as Turang continues building his career in Major League Baseball.

What is Maile Olson’s Instagram account?

Maile Olson also shares glimpses of her life on Instagram through her account @maileolsenn. On the platform, she posts a mix of personal moments, travel photos, and highlights from her life around sports. Her page often features pictures with friends and family, along with supportive posts celebrating milestones in Brice Turang’s baseball career.

Olson’s Instagram reflects her athletic background and active lifestyle, with content that feels personal and authentic rather than heavily promotional. While she does not appear to focus on brand collaborations, her profile still gives followers a closer look at her life beyond softball, including everyday moments and special celebrations.

Bottom line? The story of Brice Turang’s Girlfriend shows that there’s more behind the headlines than just a name linked to a baseball star. From her own athletic journey to the quiet support she offers as Turang’s career continues to rise, Maile Olson brings her own story into the spotlight.

While the couple keeps much of their relationship private, that only adds to the curiosity around them. And as Turang’s journey in MLB keeps unfolding, fans will surely keep wondering what the next chapter holds for the pair, both on and off the field.