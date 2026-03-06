Who is Clay Holmes’s Wife, Ashlyn Holmes? Everything you should know about her

Not every story in professional sports plays out under stadium lights. Some unfold quietly, behind the scenes, shaped by steady support, shared faith, and years of growing together long before the spotlight ever arrived.

Clay Homes’ wife isn’t chasing headlines or building a public persona. Instead, she’s carved out her own career, keeps her circle tight, and shows up when it matters most. From college beginnings in Alabama to life tied to the rhythm of a Major League season, her journey is layered, grounded, and refreshingly private.

So who is the woman balancing ambition, loyalty, and life alongside one of baseball’s biggest stages? Let’s take a closer look.

What does Ashlyn Holmes do? All to know about her education and profession

Ashlyn Holmes may be known to many as the wife of Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes, but she has built a professional life that stands firmly on its own. A graduate of Auburn University, she earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising, and applied communication. Her time at Auburn helped shape her strong communication skills and interest in branding and strategy.

After college, Ashlyn stepped into the marketing world, starting with internships that gave her hands-on experience in public relations and digital engagement. She later joined a Tennessee-based law firm, where she steadily grew into her current role as a Senior Marketing Projects Coordinator.

In that position, she manages branding efforts, marketing campaigns, and internal communications initiatives. Organized, creative, and detail-focused, Ashlyn balances her corporate career while supporting life in Major League Baseball.

How did Clay Holmes and Ashlyn Holmes meet?

Clay Holmes and Ashlyn Holmes met the way many lasting relationships begin, through mutual friends during their time at Auburn University in Alabama. Introduced on campus while navigating college life, the two quickly connected and began dating around 2014.

What started as a college relationship grew steadily as Clay pursued his professional baseball career. Even as life became busier and more demanding, their bond stayed strong. A few years later, Clay proposed, and the couple married in January 2019, turning a college introduction into a lifelong partnership that has followed them from campus to the major leagues.

When and where did Clay and Ashlyn Holmes get married?

Clay and Ashlyn Holmes tied the knot on January 19, 2019, in Alabama, the same state where their relationship first began during their college days. Surrounded by close family and friends, the ceremony marked a full-circle moment for the couple who met at Auburn University years earlier.

By the time they said their vows, Clay was already building his professional baseball career, and Ashlyn had stepped into her own corporate path. Their wedding wasn’t flashy or overexposed. It reflected their grounded personalities and strong faith, setting the tone for a partnership that has continued to grow alongside life in Major League Baseball.

How many kids do Clay Holmes and Ashlyn Holmes have together?

Clay and Ashlyn Holmes do not have children together at this time. Since marrying in January 2019, the couple has focused on building their life as a team, navigating the demands of Major League Baseball and Ashlyn’s professional career. While they tend to keep their private life out of the spotlight, Clay has often spoken about how important family is to him and how much he values the foundation they are building together.

For now, their journey has been centered on supporting one another through long baseball seasons, travel, and career milestones. Parenthood may be a chapter they step into down the line, but at this stage, they appear content growing together as partners first. Their story shows that every couple moves at their own pace, shaping family life in a way that feels right for them.

What is Ashlyn Holmes’s Instagram account?

Ashlyn Holmes is on Instagram under the handle @domashlyn, though her account is private. That alone says a lot about how she approaches social media. Unlike many baseball spouses who build large public platforms, Ashlyn keeps her space personal and close-knit.

From college beginnings in Alabama to navigating the rhythm of a baseball season, Clay Homes’ wife has chosen substance over spectacle. And maybe that’s what makes her story stand out. Because sometimes the most compelling journeys aren’t the loudest ones. They’re the steady, grounded, behind-the-scenes chapters that shape everything else.