Aaron Judge Reportedly Gave Jazz Chisholm Jr. Stern Warnings, but Yankees Insider Says the Captain Should Have Been Tougher

After beginning the year with the promise of a 50-50 season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit free agency with 19 homers and 55 RBIs. The consensus around the league is that the second baseman won’t return to the Bronx next year. However, before he leaves, Chisholm Jr. is making sure to leave multiple controversies in his wake, reportedly disregarding the New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge telling him otherwise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Aaron Judge “sternly” told Jazz Chisholm Jr. to stop doing certain things when he crossed the line, per @RandyMiller,” reported Punchoutpitch on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Yankees’ disappointing postseason exit and Judge’s health troubles, the captain’s leadership and clubhouse culture have come under scrutiny. Former players like CC Sabathia, Joe Girard, and Jorge Posada have also doubted the existing clubhouse culture. Now, insider Randy Miller of NJ.com has questioned Judge’s leadership skills.

“All the stuff that Jazz Chisholm got away with the last few years and that clubhouse culture stuff you’re hearing from CC Sabathia, Joe Girardi, Alex Rodriguez, Jorge Posada, and other Yankees alums who won World Series is partially an indictment on Aaron Judge,” said Miller, during a conversation with Bob Klapisch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller’s remark about Judge over Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s repeated antics has sparked a debate, with several arguments suggesting the captain is being held responsible for matters beyond his control.

Miller argued that Judge, as the team’s captain, should have done more to address Chisholm’s behavior and other disciplinary issues that affected the Yankees throughout the 2026 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from his base-running mistakes and repeated fundamental errors, including struggles with the ABS, Chisholm’s on-field attitude also did not sit well with many. Notably, the Yankees’ 2B was also caught eating a lollipop on the field.

While Miller acknowledged Judge’s excellent reputation as a teammate and leader, he suggested that Judge’s approach might need to become more demanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the stuff that Jazz Chisholm got away with the last few years and that clubhouse culture stuff you’re hearing from C C Sabathia, Joe Girardi, Alex Rodriguez, Jorge Posada and other Yankees alums who won World Series is partially an indictment on Aaron Judge,” Miller said, per NJ.com.

Pointing out several problems, the insider opined that a tougher approach from the captain could have prevented some issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Klapisch disagreed with placing that responsibility on Judge. He argued that disciplinary decisions ultimately belong to manager Aaron Boone rather than the team’s captain.

“There’s a difference between being a captain and being a manager,” Klapisch explained, adding that Boone should be responsible for benching players, issuing fines or addressing unacceptable behavior directly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion also revisited some of Chisholm’s most controversial moments during the season. One incident involved the second baseman taking the field with a lollipop in his mouth. Another involved his appearance during a postseason game, when his back pocket was visibly turned out.

Miller subsequently acknowledged that Judge had previously confronted Chisholm about certain behaviors. Chisholm himself had reportedly confirmed that the captain spoke to him sternly.

When Miller wondered why those conversations had not produced lasting changes, Klapisch maintained that Chisholm was ultimately responsible for his own decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The columnist argued that neither Judge nor a conversation with the manager could necessarily change a player’s attitude.

Notably, Miller clarified that his criticism was not intended to question Judge’s character or commitment. He described the captain as an exceptional teammate who consistently supports younger players and helps build relationships throughout the organization.

The disagreement highlights a larger problem facing the Yankees entering the offseason. With Chisholm’s future uncertain and questions surrounding the team’s discipline, the franchise must determine whether its clubhouse issues require stronger player leadership, managerial intervention or changes to its roster-building approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge has secured a record of his own.

Aaron Judge accomplish rare feat

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has notched a significant milestone in his baseball career, officially reaching 10 years of Major League service time during the 2026 season.

According to the MLB Players Association, the accomplishment places the multi-time AL MVP in a rare group. Fewer than 10% of players in MLB history have reached the 10-year service-time mark. Following his achievement, Judge reflected on the people and sacrifices behind his journey to the milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge, 34, made his MLB debut on August 13, 2016, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. He announced his arrival by hitting a home run in his first major-league at-bat. Since then, Judge has established himself as one of the most dominant sluggers. Playing for the Yankees throughout his career, Judge has hit 386 homers in total.

The Yankees captain has also bagged three AL MVP awards, eight All-Star selections, and the American League single-season home run record in 2022. He hit 62 home runs in 2022, surpassing Roger Maris’ previous AL record of 61.

As he records 10 years of service time, Judge will enjoy significant benefits, including full MLB pension eligibility, and he has earned each one of those benefits through hard work.