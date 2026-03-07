Meet Mark DeRosa: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Mike DeRosa is managing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, generating curiosity among the fans about who could manage this star-studded roster. As the fans are betting big on Team USA this time, they are hoping that Aaron Judge’s joining the WBC for the first time would turn the tables for them. But more than anything, it is Mike DeRosa who could manage the team to avenge the 2023 snub.

So, just as the curiosity around who DeRosa is mounting, let’s dive in to know more about his personal and professional details and his journey to the top.

Who is Mark DeRosa? Everything to know

Mark DeRosa was born on February 26, 1975, in Passaic, New Jersey. He comes from an Italian-American background, as his parents, Jack and Mickey DeRosa, are descendants of Italian immigrants. So while his ethnicity is Italian-American, his nationality is American.

Notably, during his 16-year career in MLB, DeRosa became known for his versatility, playing multiple positions for several different teams. And after retiring from professional baseball, he moved into broadcasting, where he built a reputation as a thoughtful and knowledgeable analyst. More recently, he has taken on a leadership role as the manager of Team USA in the WBC.

Who are Mark DeRosa’s parents? Is he married? Everything that you should know

Mark DeRosa grew up in a suburb just outside New York City. And he was part of a Baseball family as his father, Jack DeRosa, played as a collegiate pitcher for Fairleigh Dickinson University and even threw a no-hitter, which likely helped spark Mark’s early passion for the game. On the other hand, his mother, Mickey DeRosa, has mostly stayed out of the public eye, and not much information about her is publicly available.

In his personal life, Mark DeRosa married Heidi Miller, a former model and actress, in 2002. Together, they have a daughter, Gabriella Faith DeRosa. While there aren’t many details available about his wife’s profession now, Mark DeRosa and Heidi have also become known for their involvement in philanthropy, frequently taking part in charity events and community fundraising efforts.

