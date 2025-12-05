MLB News: New York Sports Radio Reportedly Confirmed Fake News on Mets-Edwin Diaz Trade Deal

There’s been nonstop chatter about where Edwin Diaz might end up, and the rumor mill is running wild. Will he stick with the Mets, or is another team about to swoop in? For instance, Jim Bowden at The Athletic even suggested the Yankees as his likely destination. Earlier today, WFAN’s Evan and Tiki confidently predicted he’d re-sign with the Mets, and that’s coming within the next four hours, no less!

But if you’re a Mets fan who already let yourself get excited about Diaz coming back, the latest news might sting a bit. And the latest update is coming from New York insider Laura Albanese…

“A source says that the Mets are not currently closing in on signing Edwin Diaz, debunking a report on WFAN’s Evan and Tiki that Diaz is expected to sign with the team in the next four and a half hours.”

Albanese just debunked what was reported as the Mets’ signing of Diaz.

So, blame it on the array of misinformation or rumors, or overconfidence, WFAN’s prediction is concluded as fabricated. However, that shows the importance Diaz currently holds among the suitors.

For the Mets, the addition of closer Devin Williams definitely raises whether they even need Edwin Diaz anymore, or if Williams ends up serving as his setup man. Notably, Williams comes in with 86 career saves, at least 14 in each season since 2022. This includes a strong 2.45 ERA and an impressive 465/137 strikeout-to-walk ratio over seven MLB seasons. Those are numbers any team would be thrilled to have…

But guess what, they still don’t quite match the impact Diaz has had in Queens.

Diaz is coming off a 2025 All-Star season where he notched 28 saves and posted a 1.63 ERA. Even so, the Mets haven’t offered any clear indication that they’re planning to bring him back. And to make things even more interesting, Bowden has now predicted that Diaz will end up signing a five-year, $88 million deal with the Yankees.

That would be a major twist, considering the recent trend of Yankees players heading to the Mets like Williams, Juan Soto, and Clay Holmes. But at this point, it’s still too early to say where Edwin Diaz will ultimately land.

Edwin Diaz is spoiled with choices

Well, aside from the Mets and Yankees, a few other top-tier teams are reportedly in the mix for Diaz. And surprisingly, this comes as word spreads that he could command a contract north of $100 million.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays are the newest club rumored to be making a push for him. And honestly, it makes sense… Reportedly, Toronto’s roster is young, exciting, and loaded with talent, plus they’ve got the wealthiest owner in the American League. If you remember, they’ve already shown they’re willing to spend big, handing Dylan Cease a seven-year, $210 million deal just last week.

But the Jays aren’t stopping there. They’re still looking to add more power to their lineup and bolster their bullpen, which makes them a strong potential landing spot for Diaz. So don’t be shocked if, with all the chatter swirling, he ends up heading outside the U.S.

Now, the bottom line is if the Mets want to bring back their former ace, they’re going to have to act fast. Or stay with their newest addition, Devin Williams.