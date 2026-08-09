“Put a Muzzle on Him”: Former GM Calls Out Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Over Tigers Reunion Comment

Tarik Skubal has started only one game for the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and is already dreaming of returning to his former club, the Detroit Tigers. But it has nothing to do with the Dodgers and everything to do with his love for Detroit, per Skubal. While his longing for his last club may have been genuine, the recent remarks have certainly raised eyebrows, and a former executive is not holding back.

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“Skubal’s agent’s got to put a muzzle on him right now,” Steve Phillips said on TSN’s OverDrive podcast. “Like, you can’t say stuff like that. If you really wanted a hometown discount and wanted to play Detroit that badly, they would have found a way to make a deal.”

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The Los Angeles Dodgers finally recorded a win on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, taking the game 2-1. However, what preceded was a rare rough patch that saw the Dodgers lose 7 games in a row. Skubal debuted during that time and took the loss against the Chicago Cubs. During the Dodgers’ 5-1 loss, Skubal pitched 6 innings and gave up 2 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks while striking out 6.

The Dodgers signed Skubal to anchor their rotation as they aim for a three-peat of the World Series. With Shohei Ohtani currently shut down and Tyler Glasnow injured, the Dodgers needed rotation reinforcements. Though Blake Snell is set to return, it is unknown how the surgery impacted him. Skubal would be the trusted arm they needed.

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A few months back, the former Tigers ace also underwent surgery to have loose bodies removed from his left elbow. However, the minimally invasive arthroscopic procedure has ensured his speedy return. Across 17 starts, Skubal posted a 2.81 ERA and a 7-6 record this season.

With Skubal scheduled for free agency at the end of the season, the Tigers traded him in exchange for three top prospects, including Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith. With the Tigers still unable to secure a Wild Card spot, Skubal’s trade was not a surprise. But the reigning Cy Young winner, who has played for the Tigers only since his MLB debut in 2020, has been emotional in the days leading up to it. It seems his emotions are still running high, and he can’t help but express them, despite the risk of not being well received.

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“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit,” Skubal said, per Pardon My Take on X. “I would love to. And hopefully, those negotiations pick back up in November once the playoffs are done. And we’ll see where that goes. Hopefully, they’re involved with everything; I would love to return. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about the City of Detroit and the manager, the coaching, the staff, the trainers, the teammates; it’s tough.”

With Skubal’s looming free agency and the Dodgers likely to pursue him during the offseason, Phillips thinks that he should refrain from making such statements. He believes it can hurt Skubal’s reputation within his new clubhouse. The former New York Mets GM has pushed the responsibility to Skubal’s agent, Scott Boras.