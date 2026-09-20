September 21st’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

If you’re a regular follower of ice hockey, you may already know about the Kraft Hockeyville game. However, for those who don’t know, the annual competition brings together Kraft Heinz, the NHL, and the NHL Players’ Association to support communities that demonstrate their passion for the sport. The winning community receives prize money to upgrade its local home arena, along with the opportunity to host an NHL preseason game. The competition began in Canada in 2006 before expanding to other communities. So, why are we talking about it now?

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Last year, Saint-Boniface was named the winner and received the prize money to help upgrade the Arena de Saint-Boniface. As part of the celebration, the community will host an NHL preseason game this Monday, September 21. The Montreal Canadiens will face the Ottawa Senators at Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

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Now, are you eager to watch the game? If so, there is more sports action to follow on the same day, with contests taking place across different leagues. So, let’s take a look at Monday’s broadcast schedule.

NFL

Week 2 of the NFL season will wrap up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, fans can watch the game live on ESPN and ABC.

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NHL

The NHL preseason will continue Monday, September 21, with eight games scheduled across the league. The action gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET, with five matchups taking place before three more games begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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The Buffalo Sabres will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Detroit Red Wings travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets. At the same time, the New York Rangers will take on the New Jersey Devils in another 7:00 p.m. ET matchup.

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There will also be two games at neutral sites. The Philadelphia Flyers will face the Washington Capitals in Hershey, Pennsylvania, while the Montreal Canadiens meet the Ottawa Senators in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. The latter is the annual Kraft Hockeyville game, celebrating Saint-Boniface, Quebec.

The schedule will continue at 8:00 p.m. ET, when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Winnipeg Jets. The Minnesota Wild will face the Chicago Blackhawks at the same time, while the St. Louis Blues travel to meet the Dallas Stars.

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Broadcast availability for viewers in the United States and Canada will vary by game. Most of Monday’s preseason games are expected to air on regional networks or team-specific streaming services rather than on national television.

WNBA

The WNBA schedule will continue on Monday, September 21, with two regular-season games on the slate. The action will begin in the evening as the Atlanta Dream take on the New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

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The Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to close out the regular season on a strong note as they meet in Brooklyn, with the broadcast available on Peacock.

Later in the night, the Dallas Wings will face the Phoenix Mercury at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on the USA Network. That game is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. Notably, both games will also be available to watch on WNBA League Pass.

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MLB

MLB will have three games on the schedule Monday night, with teams across the American and National Leagues taking the field. The action begins in the early evening before moving west for a late-night matchup in San Francisco.

The Toronto Blue Jays will visit the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. ET. Trey Yesavage is listed as the starting pitcher for Toronto, while Baltimore’s starter is yet to be announced. The game will be available on MASN and Sportsnet.

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Shortly after, the Washington Nationals will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, with the game set to air on DSN and NATS.

The schedule will then move to the West Coast, where the Minnesota Twins will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. The game is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET, with NBCSBA and TWINS.TV carrying the broadcast.

These are all the sports on the schedule this Monday. While the lineup may not be particularly packed, it still gives fans several options to choose from throughout the day.