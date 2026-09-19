September 20th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Sunday, there will be no college football games, but the NFL will make its return with a packed schedule. More than 10 football games are set to take place throughout the afternoon, before Sunday Night Football brings the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs onto the field. In their last game, Patrick Mahomes delivered a fiery performance, and he later opened up about his physical condition during the postgame press conference. So, if fans are expecting another memorable outing from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, they may have reason to tune in. However, the Sunday slate has much more in store.

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The WNBA and MLB will also take center stage. In the WNBA, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be part of the action, while MLB has 15 games scheduled across the league. Meanwhile, with the NHL preseason underway, hockey fans can also look forward to several games.

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With so much happening across the major American sports leagues, let’s take a look at the complete broadcast schedule for Sunday’s games.

WNBA

Sunday’s WNBA schedule features five regular-season games, with the action beginning at 1:00 PM ET and continuing through the evening. Every game will be available on League Pass, with action also available on the USA Network and NBA TV.

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The day begins with the Minnesota Lynx visiting the Connecticut Sun at 1:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, with the Minnesota Lynx entering at 31-10 and the Connecticut Sun at 10-31.

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At 3:00 PM ET, the New York Liberty will take on the Toronto Tempo at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ON. The New York Liberty enter the contest with a 25-16 record, while the Toronto Tempo are 11-30.

Imago August 16 2012: General view of New York Liberty s court before a WNBA Basketball Damen USA game at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun. WNBA Basketball Damen USA 2012: Sun vs Liberty AUG 16 – ZUMAcw2

The schedule continues at 4:00 PM ET with the Washington Mystics facing the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The Washington Mystics are 25-16, and the Indiana Fever are 27-14 heading into the game.

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The evening slate features the Portland Fire visiting the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:00 PM ET. The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The Portland Fire enter with a 16-26 record, compared with 15-26 for the Los Angeles Sparks.

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The final game of the night is set for 9:00 PM ET, when the Seattle Storm will face the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The Seattle Storm are 8-33, while the Las Vegas Aces enter at 28-13.

NFL

NFL Week 2 features a full Sunday slate with 14 games spread across four time windows, starting at 1:00 PM ET and wrapping up with Sunday Night Football.

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The early action begins at 1:00 PM ET with eight games. The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Carolina Panthers will meet the Atlanta Falcons. The New Orleans Saints will visit the Baltimore Ravens, while the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New England Patriots.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 17: Vernon Butler 92 defensive tackle of Carolina during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on November 17, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 17 Falcons at Panthers Icon191117265

The Green Bay Packers will travel to face the New York Jets, the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Chicago Bears, and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Tennessee Titans to round out the early slate.

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The schedule moves to the 4:05 PM ET window with two games. The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Denver Broncos, while the Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Three more contests are set for 4:25 PM ET. The Seattle Seahawks will visit the Arizona Cardinals, the Miami Dolphins will face the San Francisco 49ers, and the Washington Commanders will take on the Dallas Cowboys.

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The Sunday slate concludes at 8:20 PM ET when the Indianapolis Colts face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The game will air on NBC.

MLB

Sunday’s MLB schedule features 15 games across the league, with the action getting started in the early afternoon.

The Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox at 2:10 PM ET on CHSN and DSN, with Troy Melton starting for Detroit and Davis Martin listed for Chicago.

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At 4:05 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will visit the Baltimore Orioles. The game will stream exclusively on Peacock at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD.

The Philadelphia Phillies will visit the New York Mets at 4:10 PM ET on WPIX and NBCSP. Cristopher Sánchez is scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Jonah Tong.

The Boston Red Sox will visit the Tampa Bay Rays at 4:40 PM ET on RAYS and NESN. Boston’s starter is TBD, while Griffin Jax is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay.

At 6:40 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates on SNP and ROYL, with Michael Wacha listed as the Royals’ starter and Pittsburgh’s pitcher still to be determined.

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The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 PM ET on CINR and MARQ. The Cubs’ starter is TBD, while Rhett Lowder is listed for Cincinnati.

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Texas Rangers at 7:05 PM ET on RSN and Sportsnet. Toronto’s starter is TBD, with Jacob deGrom listed for Texas.

Imago June 21, 2025: LSU starting pitcher Kade Anderson 32 delivers a pitch to the plate during Game 1 of the NCAA, College League, USA Men s College World Series between Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers and the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, NE. /CSM Omaha USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250621_zma_c04_261 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

At 7:10 PM ET, the Athletics will meet the Cleveland Guardians on CLEG and NBCSCA, with Jack Perkins starting for the Athletics and Gavin Williams taking the mound for Cleveland.

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The Atlanta Braves will face the Houston Astros at 8:10 PM ET on SCHN and BravesVsn. Martín Pérez will start for Atlanta against Hunter Brown.

The Seattle Mariners will visit the Colorado Rockies at 8:10 PM ET on COLR and SEAM. Kade Anderson is scheduled to start for Seattle, while Tomoyuki Sugano will pitch for Colorado.

The New York Yankees will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at 8:10 PM ET on ARID and YES. Will Warren is scheduled to start for New York, with Corbin Burnes taking the mound for Arizona.

At 8:15 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on CARD and NATS. Jake Irvin is scheduled to start for Washington, while Quinn Mathews will take the mound for St. Louis.

The Miami Marlins will also play at 8:40 PM ET, visiting the San Diego Padres on SDPA and MIAM. Miami’s starter is TBD, while Walker Buehler is scheduled to start for San Diego.

At 9:10 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on SNLA and NBCSBA at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The starting pitchers were not listed on the schedule.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 PM ET on ABTV and MNNT. Dean Kremer is listed as Minnesota’s starter, with Ryan Johnson scheduled to start for Los Angeles.

NHL

Sunday’s NHL schedule features seven games across the afternoon and evening, with the first puck drop set for 1:00 PM.

The New York Islanders will visit the New Jersey Devils at 1:00 PM, opening the day’s action. The schedule continues at 4:00 PM when the San Jose Sharks take on the Anaheim Ducks.

The Nashville Predators will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:00 PM, while the Washington Capitals will meet the Boston Bruins at the same time.

The evening slate begins at 7:00 PM with two games. The Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Florida Panthers, and the Utah Mammoth will take on the Colorado Avalanche.

The final game of the night is set for 8:00 PM, when the Seattle Kraken face the Calgary Flames.

Motorsports

The MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix is set to take place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, with the main race scheduled for this Sunday. The Grand Prix will begin at 2:00 p.m. local time, which translates to 8:00 a.m. ET for viewers in the United States. The official Red Bull Ring schedule confirms the 2:00 p.m. local start and a 28-lap race distance.

For American viewers, the race will be available through FS1 or FS2, depending on the final broadcast schedule. Fans also have a free streaming option through the dedicated MotoGP Channel, which provides 24/7 coverage in the United States. The channel carries live practice and qualifying sessions along with full Moto2 and Moto3 races.

So, it’s a packed weekend schedule, even without college football on the list. Still, there will be plenty of action across the major sports leagues to fill the gap and keep fans busy throughout Sunday.