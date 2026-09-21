September 22nd’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

With September 22 almost here, there’s action across various sports as playoff season approaches for the WNBA.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This Tuesday, the Minnesota Lynx will visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face the Indiana Fever. But why does this game carry extra significance? Earlier in August, the two teams faced off, with Lynx rookie sensation Olivia Miles playing a major role in Minnesota’s win. Alongside Courtney Williams, she helped the Lynx put up 55 points, with Miles scoring 28 and Williams adding 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the Minnesota Lynx secured a 108-100 victory, ending the Indiana Fever’s five-game winning streak while extending their own run to 10 straight wins. With that recent history between the two teams, Tuesday’s rematch brings plenty of intrigue.

However, the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever are not the only WNBA teams in action. Four more games are scheduled for Tuesday, and we will get to their schedules shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The busy sports slate does not end there. The NHL has 10 preseason games lined up, while Major League Baseball features 15 games on the schedule. The official practice rounds for the Presidents Cup are also set to take place.

So, before making any plans to catch the action, let’s take a look at the broadcast schedules for Tuesday’s contests.

ADVERTISEMENT

WNBA

The action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, when the Connecticut Sun visit the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. The Sun enter the game at 10-32, while the Mystics hold a 26-16 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Lynx will face the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Minnesota comes in with a 32-10 record, while Indiana sits at 27-15, setting up one of the night’s most notable games.

At the same time, the Toronto Tempo will take on the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Tempo are 11-31, while the Sky enter at 15-27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schedule then moves to the West Coast at 10 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Sparks will visit the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Los Angeles is 16-26 heading into the contest, while Las Vegas has posted a 29-13 record.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Valkyries will travel to Moda Center to take on the Portland Fire. The Valkyries enter at 31-11, while Portland sits at 16-27.

ADVERTISEMENT

All five games will be streamed live on WNBA League Pass, with a couple games also available on ESPN.

MLB

The Tampa Bay Rays will open the day against the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m. ET. Nick Martinez is listed as Tampa Bay’s starter, with Carlos Rodón taking the mound for New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Toronto Blue Jays will then visit the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. ET. Max Scherzer is scheduled to start for Toronto, while Chris Bassitt gets the ball for Baltimore.

At 6:40 p.m. ET, the Washington Nationals will face the Detroit Tigers, with Jackson Kent possibly starting for Washington and Drew Anderson expected to take the mound for Detroit. At the same time, the St. Louis Cardinals will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Pallante and Jared Jones listed as the starting pitchers.

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:40 p.m. ET in another notable matchup. Dustin May is scheduled to start for Philadelphia, while Zack Wheeler could take the mound for Milwaukee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians will visit the Boston Red Sox at 6:45 p.m. ET. Parker Messick is set to start for Cleveland, with Payton Tolle listed for Boston.

The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will meet at 7:15 p.m. ET. Brandon Williamson is scheduled to start for Cincinnati, while JR Ritchie will take the mound for Atlanta.

The Chicago White Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at 7:40 p.m. ET, with Anthony Kay starting for Chicago and Daniel Lynch IV listed for Kansas City. At the same time, the Miami Marlins will visit the Chicago Cubs, with Janson Junk scheduled to start for Miami and Chicago’s starter still to be determined.

Later in the evening, the New York Mets will travel to face the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET. Sean Manaea is listed as New York’s starter, while Texas has yet to announce its pitcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arizona Diamondbacks will visit the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. ET, with Michael Soroka starting for Arizona and Kyle Freeland taking the mound for Colorado.

The Los Angeles Angels and Athletics will meet at 9:40 p.m. ET. Yusei Kikuchi is scheduled to start for Los Angeles, while Brady Basso is listed for the Athletics.

The Houston Astros will take on the Seattle Mariners at the same time. Cristian Javier is scheduled to start for Houston, with Logan Gilbert getting the nod for Seattle.

The Minnesota Twins will then visit the San Francisco Giants at 9:45 p.m. ET. Taj Bradley is set to start for Minnesota, while Anthony Molina is listed as San Francisco’s starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The night will close with a West Coast showdown as the San Diego Padres visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. Michael King is scheduled to start for San Diego, while the Dodgers’ starting pitcher remains to be announced.

NHL

The early slate features five games at 7 p.m. ET. The Columbus Blue Jackets will visit the Buffalo Sabres, while the Detroit Red Wings travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins. At the same time, the Florida Panthers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Elsewhere, the New York Islanders will meet the New York Rangers in a local showdown, while the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Boston Bruins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schedule moves west at 8 p.m. ET, when the Edmonton Oilers face the Winnipeg Jets. The Tampa Bay Lightning will also be in action at that time, visiting the Nashville Predators.

At 9 p.m. ET, the Vancouver Canucks will take on the Calgary Flames, adding another Canadian matchup to the slate.

The final stretch begins at 10 p.m. ET. The Utah Mammoth will visit the Los Angeles Kings, while the Vegas Golden Knights face the San Jose Sharks.

Golf

The Presidents Cup gets underway this week at Medinah Country Club, with official practice rounds beginning today ahead of the main event. The competition is scheduled to run from September 22 through September 27.

The early days will give players an opportunity to prepare for the competition and get familiar with the course before the action officially begins.

For fans looking to follow the buildup, early-week practice and pro-am coverage are typically available through Golf Channel rather than the full network television schedule.

From a WNBA rematch to a packed MLB and NHL slate, Tuesday has no shortage of action. Add the Presidents Cup buildup, and there’s plenty to keep sports fans locked in from afternoon to late night.