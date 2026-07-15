MLB All-Star Game 2026: Scary Scenes Emerge as 23YO Rays, AL Star Exits Mid-Game in Visible Pain

The 96th All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park was supposed to be all about joy and festivities, but it took a turn in the third inning. The sound of the hit-by-pitch was picked up by FOX’s microphones, and that alone was enough for the baseball community to grasp the force of the impact on the Rays’ young star. Soon enough, Junior Caminero left the game.

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The AL team led 3-0, and Caminero was at the plate at the top of the third inning. Riley O’Brien of the St. Louis Cardinals threw a 98-mph sinker that immediately sent the batter to the ground. And the way Caminero’s helmet flew off caused the entire stadium to panic. However, when the camera angle changed, it appeared he was clutching his left hand.

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“Junior Caminero left the game after being hit by this pitch,” Foul Territory captioned the short clip on X.

After lying on the ground with a look of immense pain on his face, the 23-year-old Tampa Bay Rays third baseman, who made his second All-Star appearance this year, finally found the strength to get back on his feet. But obviously, it was not enough to carry on at the plate. He started towards the NL dugout and exited through the tunnel.

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“Everybody’s worst nightmare in an exhibition is that anything like this happens,” FOX’s play-by-play announcer Joe Davis said.

Junior Caminero is in his fourth season with the Rays, and he has been phenomenal this year. He is batting at .279 with a .927 OPS. He has already managed 61 runs, including 28 homers in 94 appearances. He has been one of the biggest contributors to the team that helped Tampa Bay finish the first half 4.0 games ahead of the New York Yankees and in first place in the AL East.

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That’s why losing him at this point would be a huge blow for the Rays.

Notably, Caminero also participated in the Home Run Derby on Monday. He delivered a stellar performance with12 HRs in Round 1 and then advanced to the semis. Unfortunately, he managed only 5, and Jordan Walker, the Cardinals’ slugger, eliminated him. Both these players were playing against the loud boos from the Philadelphia crowd, and Walker ultimately went on to win the title.

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While Caminero was eliminated by a Cardinals batter on Monday, he had to leave the field on Tuesday after being hit by a pitch from a Cardinals pitcher. Quite a coincidence.

After the scary scene of him on the ground emerged, ESPN reporter Enrique Rojas tweeted that Junior Caminero was not in as bad shape as we feared. He even said, “I’m fine” before walking down the tunnel.

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The youngster had an X-ray on his hand, and it came back negative. Meanwhile, pinch-runner Miguel Vargas replaced him on the base paths.

The Rays will kick off the second half against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. For now, Caminero is out of danger. But the franchise will pray for his quick return to the field.