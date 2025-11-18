Mets $102M Star Draws Line on Queens Future as Yankees, Dodgers Circle in Offseason Frenzy

This winter, the closer market has been the most watched and most discussed thing among clubhouses. Why? Well, from the 2025 champions to the 2025 runner-up—including the previous year’s Fall Classic runner-up—everyone’s hunting for late-inning dominance. In that search, all eyes have fallen on the Mets’ ninth-inning man who opted out of his contract this offseason. But what does $102M arm want for his future?

Sure, Robert Suarez, Devin Williams, Raisel Iglesias, Ryan Helsley, Pete Fairbanks, and Kenley Jansen all bring something to the table this winter. But when you’re talking about the cream of the crop? It’s Edwin Diaz. When Diaz exercised his opt-out clause, the question echoing through Citi Field was: Would the club re-sign him like they did back in 2022 with that five-year, $102 million deal?

According to the pitcher himself, the chances are “50-50.”

That’s not it. Diaz had more to say about where he stands. As reported by Mets Batflips on X, the Puerto Rican closer said, “I like the [Mets] organization. You know, if they came with the best deal for me, I’d enjoy staying with them, but at the end of the day, I don’t know what they’re thinking.” No beating around the bush, just a straightforward response.

His 2025 season gives him every reason to test the market. The 31-year-old dominated at the mound with a 1.63 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP across 62 appearances.

He recorded 28 saves and struck out 98 batters, showcasing one of his best seasons. In May, he held opposing batters to an impressive 0-for-30, earning NL Reliever of the Month honors. After missing the entire 2023 season due to a torn patellar tendon, Diaz returned to prove he’s still among the top closers in the game.

He also expressed that he loves pitching at Citi Field, but can also find great deals. “Just get the best deal for my family… I love New York. I would love to stay in New York, but if I have to go somewhere else, I would be happy. I want to win a ring, so wherever I go, I want to win a ring and enjoy the time.”

That championship hunger resonates louder when you consider the suitors reportedly circling. Both the Yankees and Dodgers have been making headlines as potential landing spots, with both clubs looking to address bullpen concerns that surfaced during their 2025 playoff runs.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns weighed in on the situation, as the clubhouse has been hit with multiple free agency clauses. “We love both Pete and Edwin,” Stearns said.

“They’ve been great representatives of the organization. We’d love to have them both back.” Diaz, at 31, is seeking security while the Mets balance financial flexibility with competitive needs.

The closer market has potent options, but his championship pedigree makes him a sought-after player.

And it’s not only the NYY or the L.A. Dodgers in the race, one more clubhouse has entered the chat, and their clear motive? To change the 2025 final result and bring the Ring to Toronto.

From Queens to Toronto? Blue Jays also eye the closer

The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as genuine candidates in the search for Edwin Díaz this winter, and their interest is far from pass-the-time banter. Diaz’s agent met with Toronto’s front office during the recent GM meetings in Las Vegas, indicating they are aggressively seeking a deal.

The state of Toronto’s bullpen makes the search more urgent. Jeff Hoffman, their current closer, had a 4.37 ERA in 2025 and has said he might be prepared to change roles if the organization gets a top-tier ninth-inning pitcher.

That gives him a chance to join a contender as a set-up man or even a closer.

Also, the Blue Jays don’t have to worry about losing draft picks because of this trade, and they are said to be willing to spend money, which makes them a strong contender. Diaz, who just finished a great season, is also one of the top closers available right now.

Nothing is set in stone yet. Diaz said there is a “50-50” chance that he will return to the New York Mets. He has said nice things about New York, but he has also made it plain that getting the most terrific deal for his family and winning a ring are his primary concerns. The Blue Jays are a good place for both of them to be right now because they just won the AL championship.