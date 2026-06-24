“We Need Better” – Carlos Mendoza Puts Kodai Senga on Notice After Rough Outing Adds to Mets’ Disaster Season

Kodai Senga briefly looked like he got his elite 2023 arm back in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. However, it quickly unraveled from there on as he gave up five runs in an inning. Following another disappointing outing from Senga, manager Carlos Mendoza has called him out. As Senga continues to fail in delivering quality starts, Mendoza is no longer defending him.

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“Having outings like these are not going to cut it. I’m pretty sure we’re going to have a decision, but that ain’t going to do it. We need better,” said Mendoza, putting Senga on notice, per Foul Territory. “They know that. You gotta go out there and earn it.”

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Every game matters for the New York Mets at this point in the season. It will decide whether they will become buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. Every player needs to step up, and Senga is yet to do so this season. Across his 7 starts, the pitcher has yet to record a win this season.

Against the Cubs on Tuesday, Senga was brilliant in the first inning, retiring the side. However, the command-and-control issues that have been troubling him all season resurfaced in the second. He issued a lead-off walk to Seiya Suzuki, surrendered a single to Ian Happ, and hit Matt Shaw with a pitch to load the bases. After recording the first out of the inning, Senga again walked Carson Kelly, this time giving up a run. Then another on a sacrifice fly to Dansby Swanson. Senga continued to bleed runs by giving up a three-run home run to Pete Crow Armstrong.

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By the end of the second inning, the Japanese pitcher put the Mets in a 5-0 hole that they never recovered from. Before he exited in the fourth, Senga gave up another homer, a two-run shot to Swanson, putting the Cubs on a 7-2 lead. After he left the mound, Senga’s season ERA rose to 10.08. He had given up 7 earned runs on 3 hits and 5 walks across only 3.2 innings.

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This season, Senga has completed throwing 6 innings only once. Out of his seven starts, he has pitched four or fewer innings in five games. He has struggled throughout the season, surrendering 22 walks and 9 homers. Opponent hitters hold a high slugging percentage (.569) against him.

On Tuesday, Senga started strong with his fastball. It worked brilliantly in the first inning, striking out the side while reaching as high as 98 mph. However, once he started mixing more pitches to his four-seamer, including his signature forkball, Cubs hitters capitalized on them. After the disastrous night, Senga addressed his pitch selection.

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He reportedly said, “It’s hard to throw only fastballs throughout the whole outing.”

Tuesday was Senga’s second start after he returned from the injured list. He was suffering from a lumbar spine inflammation and has been recently reinstated. He has now given up 11 earned runs since then.

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The Mets’ starters have been ineffective for the last three games. Before Senga, Freddy Peralta, and David Peterson failed to make an impact against the Philadelphia Phillies. Losing both games, the Mets lost the series. Peralta surrendered a massive 10 runs while Peterson gave up 4 to the Phillies. The Mets hold a collective ERA of 4.14.

Despite the dire condition of the rotation, the Mets don’t have many options to replace the ineffective arms. However, Christian Scott’s scheduled return can bring some relief.

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Christian Scott set to return soon

The New York Mets placed Christian Scott on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 23, due to right hip impingement. Fortunately for the Mets, the young pitcher’s IL stint won’t be a long one. Scott has fully recovered after receiving a cortisone shot. He has also completed a simulated game. According to Carlos Mendoza, Scott will be reinstated this weekend to pitch against the Phillies.

“That’s the plan, I think he’s first eligible on Saturday,” Mendoza reportedly said.

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The young pitcher has been a positive aspect of the Mets, holding a 2-0 record. Across 9 starts, Scott has posted a 3.10 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP. However, he is yet to go deep in a game. In his second year at Queens, the 27-year-old has thrown 5.2 innings at the most in 2026. In his latest start against the St Louis Cardinals, Scott allowed 4 runs on 7 hits in 4.2 innings.

However, in light of his recent performances, whether Scott can provide the Mets with any relief remains to be seen. Meanwhile, if Senga does not improve, the bullpen might be his next stop.