Yankees Forced to Face Major Snub as David Stearns Told to Plan Juan Soto Heist for Tarik Skubal

Last season, the New York Mets pulled off a massive heist right under the New York Yankees’ noses – the one where they snagged Juan Soto. It was as if the Mets were mocking their “elder brother” as they paid Soto the highest contract ever seen in the sport. And this time, the Mets might pull off another heist.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It could be with Tarik Skubal. The New York Yankees want Skubal, too. But according to insiders, the Mets are more aligned to make a trade with the Tigers and grab the AL Cy Young award winner. They need an arm, and the best one out here now is Skubal. Jim Riley from BALLCAP Sports laid it out clearly.

“We get to one specific team that I think is the perfect fit for a Skubal trade, and that is the New York Mets. The New York Mets are set up perfectly. More than anyone else that we just looked at, and anyone else that you may have in your mind.” And honestly, it makes a lot of sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley pointed out that the Mets have something that every seller wants – young, cheap, and MLB-ready pitching.

Many of their arms debuted last year, and they have even got position players like Baty, Vientos, McNeil, Mauricio, and Acuña – all players that could slide right into the Tigers’ lineup. And the cherry on top is that Steve Cohen will pay Skubal in the long term.

Imago New York Introduce David Stearns New York Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses the media at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Citi Field in Corona, New York, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. New York United States Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-newyorkm231002_npDXA

Most teams view him as a one-year rental. But the Mets view him as a future ace with a blank check. His resume explains why he is all the rage this winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 13–6 record, a 2.21 ERA, and a league-leading 248 strikeouts last season. The Detroit Tigers wouldn’t want to move him, but heavens know that this is business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If they let this door close, and Skubal walks away next off-season with nothing in their hands, it would be a major loss. At least now, they get franchise-transforming pieces by giving him up.

But the New York Yankees apparently have another young arm they are targeting!

ADVERTISEMENT

Yankees zero in on new international pitching prize

Tatsuya Imai, one of Japan’s talked-about right-handed starters, is now entering the MLB posting system, and it turns out that the Yankees are the team whose name is floated around as favorites to land him. The negotiating window has just opened, running through January 2, and the buzz around the Bronx is getting louder by the day.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand broke the news on X and mentioned that the Saitama Seibu Lions have posted Imai and that the teams can begin the talks immediately. Later, The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty reported what the pinstripe fanbase wanted to hear.

The Yankees are interested. Because Imai checks several issues that the team has been trying to address for a long time now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuty wrote, “Imai is a right-hander with serious upside. Many teams view him as at least a mid-rotation type.”

Now, despite being just 5 feet 11, he brings a fastball in the mid to upper 90s, and that’s huge. He pairs it with a slider and also a splitter that is currently being developed. But when it’s on, it’s kind of nasty.

The Yankees know that the rotation depth has been a problem for two straight seasons; hence, adding an electric arm like Imai is crucial for them in the long term. It doesn’t hurt that the Yankees have been criticized for losing their appeal with Japanese stars. Given that the Los Angeles Dodgers end up with most Japanese stars. So signing him can reverse that, too.

But Imai is not a small commitment.

He is projected to land an eight-year, $190 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Tim Britton. Not just him, but even Cody Bellinger is another name they could pursue. Given the lingering Trent Grisham questions, it does make sense now – doesn’t it?