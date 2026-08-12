“Didn’t Feel It Was Personal”: Phillies’ President Clears the Air With Bryce Harper Over His Trade Deadline Comments

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the second half with a 54-43 record. Then they went through a 3-10 stretch, dropping back-to-back series. It didn’t take long for Bryce Harper, the outspoken star of the franchise, to publicly admit that they “need some help.” While it appeared that his comments had rubbed the manager and the front office the wrong way as they brought in help, the Phillies president of baseball operations has just put the controversy to rest.

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“I don’t think Bryce was saying it along those lines. But I know from my own perspective I did not take it and did not feel it was personal,” Dombrowski told Jon Heyman on The Show. “Sometimes when you lose, you get frustrations, you say different things.”

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The Phillies were going through a rough phase, and Harper believed additional help could improve the overall condition. But manager Don Mattingly didn’t take it positively. He thought that publicly calling for help might hurt the morale of some players. And he stressed that roster construction and trade decisions are on the front office.

“Guys want to be a GM for what you need without a real understanding of where the organization is, exactly where this thing goes, not only this year, but moving forward,” Mattingly said.

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But Dombrowski didn’t take it that way. And it wasn’t Harper’s comment that triggered their intent to improve the club.

Philadelphia brought in Luis Arráez, Caleb Kilian, and Brooks Raley, with Arráez becoming their headline acquisition. And Harper has been incredibly excited ever since, especially about Arráez. He even gave up his infield spot for him and moved back to right field.

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His sacrifice only hints at his willingness to win for the team. It doesn’t necessarily undermine the existing roster.

Dombrowski acknowledged that the trade deadline is a way to improve the team. And he has been doing so for several years. That’s why, instead of focusing on the exact words Bryce Harper uttered, he tried to understand the intent behind it. And since they were both pursuing the same objectives, the way of expressing hardly mattered.

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Dave Dombrowski emphasized the same thing Harper has often said: The goal is to win the World Series together. That’s why the president of baseball operations focuses on the postseason, and not on the disagreements. Dwelling on the dispute became moot once the nine-time All-Star clarified that his comments weren’t personal.

Hence, what looked like a Harper-front office dispute translated into nothing by Dombrowski. The Philadelphia Phillies are currently second in the NL East with a 64-57 record. They are tied with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card spot in the National League. Mattingly and his boys have a few more weeks to seal that spot.