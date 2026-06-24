$5.2M Phillies Star Raves About Bryce Harper’s Leadership After Key Homer vs Nationals

The only silver lining to the Philadelphia Phillies’ lackluster home loss to divisional rivals the Washington Nationals on Monday was LF Brandon Marsh‘s homer. But his 10th home run of the season didn’t come without a pep talk. Despite being the team’s most reliable hitter this season, his recent performance was less productive than usual. He struggled as he hadn’t gotten a hit against left-handed pitchers in his last 14 at-bats. Bryce Harper noticed this and walked up to him during the break between innings to give him a pep talk, which helped Marsh find his confidence. Despite the 4-1 loss, he later applauded Harper’s leadership.

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“That’s just him being the leader he is,” Marsh said after the Phillies’ only score came through his homer. “He could see that I may have been overthinking a little bit up there, so he just came and put his arms on me, and put his hands on me, and just told me, ‘Stop thinking so much and go be you.’”

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The Phillies were trailing 2-0 at the end of the 6th when Harper displayed his leadership. Marsh entered the batter’s box 0-for-2 in the following inning and hit a 376-foot homer off the Washington starter. Although that was the only run from the Philadelphia lineup, it carried more weight than just an attempt to shorten the lead.

“Moments like that are special, and stuff that I won’t forget,” Marsh kept raving about the unofficial clubhouse leader. “So he’s just talking to me from experience.”

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The 15-year MLB veteran has established himself as a cornerstone for the franchise for over seven years. And he’s not just a performer but also a clubhouse leader.

He has often absorbed criticism from fans and reporters when the young players have had rough outings. Similarly, he challenged them by declaring that they were “no longer the daycare.” His mentorship has been one of the biggest parts of his career.

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Imago Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrates with Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (left) after hitting a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Phillies play the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Phillies win 6-1.

He even played an instrumental role in re-signing J. T. Realmuto from free agency this offseason—Realmuto signed a three-year, $45 million deal in January. According to Sportsnet, Harper has also aggressively lobbied the front office for several other key players, including slugger Kyle Schwarber (who signed a four-year, $79 million deal in 2022), veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos (who signed a five-year, $100 million deal before the 2022 season), and shortstop Trea Turner (who signed an 11-year, $300 million deal before the 2023 season). All of them, except Castellanos, currently wear a Phillies shirt.

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Harper also gave up his outfield position to help the roster and transitioned to first base, learning from scratch. Marsh’s story offers just another example of his unmatched leadership and devotion to the franchise. But that was not enough this Monday.

Leadership couldn’t prevent a defeat

Despite Marsh’s only home run, the Phillies’ offense never found its rhythm. They struck out 12 times during the 4-1 defeat. And there were multiple missed opportunities.

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Rafael Marchán got a single in the 3rd inning, but the batters who followed him in the lineup surrendered quickly. Derek Hill hit a double, then made it to 3rd base in the next play. Again, the Phillies batters returned empty-handed, leaving him on base.

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The Nats’ defense even made two throwing errors. But Philadelphia couldn’t capitalize on either of them.

On top of that, Nationals’ 1B Curtis Mead hit a 2-run homer and helped take the lead to 4-1 for Washington.

The divisional rivalry between the Phillis and the Nats is intense. The Phillies lost the series 2-1 when they visited D.C. earlier in the season. Now they are hosting them in a four-game series.

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Clayton Beeter helped the Nationals secure the lead out of the bullpen. And he took the rivalry to another level, noting how they always get “a little extra juice against [the Phillies].”

Philadelphia needs to make a comeback soon enough, as the Nationals are breathing down their neck with a 1.5-game gap in the NL East.