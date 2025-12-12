A.J. Preller Aligns Padres for Francisco Lindor’s Mets Exit, but $280M Problem Persists

The foundation the New York Mets have had for the past few years has shaken this offseason. Edwin Diaz is gone, the Mets didn’t even try for Pete Alonso, and now there is news of Francisco Lindor leaving. And the news of Lindor just brought a grin to the face of the Padres.

The Padres are hearing offers for Mason Miller and Nick Pivetta, but there could be a better deal on the table. And it involves the Mets.

“If you’re trading Pivetta and Mason Miller, you have to try and attach Bogaerts’ deal to that to get players + money back,” wrote the Devine Sports Gospel. “There’s one player and one team with a filthy rich, which makes a lot of sense as the trade partner.”

Francisco Lindor‘s situation with the Mets has intensified after reports of clubhouse tension. A former GM suggested Lindor could seek a move following concerns raised last season. Speculation grew as fans questioned leadership stability after losing several key players recently.

Reports linked the tension to wider issues that surfaced after Juan Soto arrived. Claims of friction involving Jeff McNeil added further weight to the circulating uncertainty. These factors created doubts about Lindor’s future despite his strong 2025 performance season.

The San Diego Padres surfaced in rumors because A.J. Preller explored shedding Xander Bogaerts’ contract. Bogaerts is owed $25.4 million annually through 8 seasons after recent struggles there. His production declined across multiple seasons, which increased pressure on the Padres’ payroll commitments. These circumstances aligned with speculation that San Diego could revisit large contract exits.

The Mets lost Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo while facing uncertainty around Lindor now. Their roster gaps leave spending opportunities, which could tempt them toward unexpected trade paths. San Diego may view this moment as a chance to move expensive commitments.

Lindor’s name in trade chatter shows how fragile the Mets’ supposed foundation became recently. Even the Padres sense opportunity as Xander Bogaerts‘ contract tests their patience and creativity today. If Mets turmoil invites bold offers, then Lindor might accidentally headline baseball’s strangest winter.

Bogaerts might leave, but one player will never leave the Padres

San Diego has made a mess of plenty of things lately, but there’s one line they refuse to cross. You can float trade rumors, poke at the payroll, or wonder how the front office keeps a straight face, but the Padres know exactly who they can’t afford to lose. And no, we’re not talking about Xander Bogaerts.

Trade rumors around Fernando Tatis Jr. grew as payroll questions surrounded San Diego. A.J. Preller shut down that talk by stating Tatis was not available this time. The rumors started because his contract carries 9 years and $286 million remaining today. Fans tracked each update closely as reports confirmed Preller repeated the same message today.

Talk around Xander Bogaerts surfaced because his future depends on payroll flexibility discussions. His situation added tension, although officials insisted Tatis would stay regardless of movement. Preller repeated that stance while trade speculation continued linking Bogaerts to possible changes. Fans followed both storylines closely as confirmed statements kept Tatis firmly in place.

The Padres know their reality, and Tatis remains the one pillar they protect fiercely. Even if Bogaerts leaves, San Diego keeps signaling that its core identity stays untouched. In a winter full of noise, Tatis still shapes everything the Padres consider essential.