A Month After Selling Lakers, Dodgers’ Owner Now Makes Another Bold Move

Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter officially cut one more team from his sports ownership portfolio. The decision came roughly a month after he sold the Lakers for a record-setting $12.5 billion. Back in August, reports surfaced about Walter contemplating the move, but the deal was sealed on Wednesday. From now on, Clearlake Capital will have full control over Chelsea F.C.

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“Chelsea Football Club today announced affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) will acquire the ownership interest of Todd Boehly. Hansjörg Wyss will remain an important stakeholder and partner in the ownership group. As part of the transition, Clearlake will also acquire Mark Walter’s ownership interest and therefore acquire full control of the club,” the club announced.

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Todd Boehly, Mark Walter, Hansjörg Wyss, and Clearlake Capital bought the club for $3.3 billion from the then-owner, Roman Abramovich, in 2022. Boehly was serving as the club’s chairman before he sold his share. Boehly, Walter, and Wyss each reportedly held a 12.8% stake.

Since the takeover in 2022, Chelsea won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup in the 2024-2025 season. After he sold his shares, Todd Boehly expressed his best wishes for the team.

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“I have valued my partnership with Clearlake and the wider ownership group, and the collective decisions and investments we have made to support the immediate and long-term success of the club. I am confident that Chelsea is well-positioned for continued success under Clearlake’s leadership,” Boehly said, per the BBC.

As for Walter, it means he has one fewer sports team to oversee. Apart from being the principal owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, he remains a stakeholder in the Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA) and RC Strasbourg Alsace (Ligue 1).

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Multiple reports claimed that the ownership change had been in the works since an alleged rift between the co-owners surfaced in 2024. The co-owners have reportedly been trying to buy each other out. It is unclear how much money Walter sold his stake for.

Notably, Clearlake co-founder Jose E. Feliciano, along with his wife Kwanza Jones, is also a majority shareholder of the San Diego Padres. The investor group bought the Padres for $3.9 billion last month.

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However, for Walter, the implications run deeper than the alleged rift. The Securities and Exchange Commission, alongside federal prosecutors, is currently investigating Walter’s insurance companies. It includes Delaware Life Insurance Co. and Clear Spring Life & Annuity Co., along with Guggenheim Partners. They are investigating whether Walter’s companies have been involved in money laundering.

The investigation and Walter’s corresponding moves have the Dodgers fans on edge. The fans are left wondering if the defending World Series champions could take the next hit. Walter bought the Dodgers back in 2012 for $2.15 billion from the previous owner. Since then, the Dodgers have enjoyed multiple successful runs. After securing the 2026 postseason berth, the Dodgers became the second team in MLB history with 14 consecutive playoff appearances. They have also won three World Series titles under Walter’s ownership and are currently chasing a fourth.

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As rumors about a potential sale of the Dodgers surfaced, President Stan Kasten had previously reassured the fans that the baseball franchise was not up for sale.

“The Dodgers are not being sold,” Kasten told the reporters last month. “They’re not going to be sold. They’re not for sale. There’s no process that has been started to sell it. Period.”

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Meanwhile, the Dodgers have to wait some more to secure their NL West division title.

Cincinnati Reds delay Dodgers’ NL West title clinch

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not only pursuing a World Series three-peat, but they are also looking to clinch their 13th division title in 14 seasons. A victory on Wednesday could have gotten the job done for the Dodgers, but the Reds had other plans. Now the Dodgers have to wait some more.

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The Dodgers entered the third game of the four-game set at Great American Ball Park leading 2-0. However, one inning into the game, the Dodgers starter Blake Snell was forced to exit the game with groin tightness. The club had recently reinstated Snell to its roster after arthroscopic surgery.

Following Snell’s early exit, the Dodgers had to rely on the relief pitching staff. The Reds took advantage of this unexpected setback. Though the Dodgers broke open the score with an RBI double by Will Smith, the Reds quickly gained the upper hand. Elly de la Cruz recorded a two-run home run to give the Reds a 2-1 lead. Dane Myers further extended the lead with a solo shot in the fifth.

The Dodgers added another run in the top of the sixth. However, the Reds loaded the bases in the sixth and seventh innings. Juan Brito drove in a single in the sixth, and Sal Stewart added another run in the seventh. TJ Friedl drove in the winning run for the Reds.

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The Dodgers can clinch the division title as soon as Thursday, when they play the Reds again.