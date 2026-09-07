“A New Low”: MLB Fans Left Furious After Colorado Rockies Become the First Team to be Eliminated From Playoffs

The Colorado Rockies’ 2026 season has officially ended following a devastating elimination from postseason contention. The team failed to qualify for the playoffs for nearly a decade, sparking massive frustration across the passionate fanbase. The franchise finished with a horrific 43-119 record in 2025, and this latest failure confirms that a winning record remains completely out of reach. This massive wave of disappointment immediately flooded social media following a prominent baseball reporter’s official confirmation.

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Talkin’ Baseball reported on X that the Rockies officially became the very first team to miss the postseason.

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“The Colorado Rockies are the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention this season,” wrote the X handle. This grim announcement became an absolute mathematical certainty following an early afternoon result from a crucial divisional rival.

The news became official after the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Houston Astros 3-2. The Rockies entered Sunday with their elimination number for the third and final NL Wild Card spot down to 1. An elimination number decreases every time the team loses or the rival team holding that playoff spot wins.

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In the National League, the D-backs currently hold the third and final Wild Card spot. After their latest win against the Astros, the Rockies’ final elimination number was automatically subtracted, rendering their postseason chances to zero.

However, the Rockies have been unlucky in their timing. They entered September showing flashes of life, with consecutive wins against the Baltimore Orioles. They even defeated the Cardinals, 10-7, in the middle game before losing the series finale. It was another frustrating loss as they blew a four-run lead in the fifth inning.

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The Rockies entered the fifth, leading 5-1, with Mickey Moniak’s three-run home run in the third. But the Cardinals’ lineup dominated Colorado pitchers, as they registered a six-run rally during the inning. Six consecutive Cardinals hitters reached base as Leo Bernal and Baez hit RBI singles with runners on base. Nolan Gorman capped the rally with a two-run shot as the visitors turned the game in their favor. The Cardinals were leading 7-5.

Ivan Herrera’s run-scoring double and Alec Burleson’s RBI single put the final nail in the coffin, giving the Cardinals a 10-5 lead. Jake McCarthy homered and later hit an RBI single, but it was not enough for a comeback.

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As the Rockies lost 10-8, shutting the door to the playoffs once again, fans poured in to express their disappointment.

MLB fans react to Colorado Rockies elimination

Frustrated fans quickly flooded social media to heavily criticize the franchise’s ongoing struggles.

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A fan wrote, “Finishing below the Mets is a new low…” The New York Mets have been widely known as one of the worst teams of the year. However, the Mets recorded some good games in August, as they finished the month with a 15-12 record. The Mets (65-78) are also 10 games ahead in wins when compared to the Rockies’ 55-88.

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Another fan highlighted the waste of talent, like Jake McCarthy, on the Rockies roster. They wrote, “RIP to Jake McCarthy in the postseason! I do genuinely wonder how many more years Colorado will have to wait to see their team in the postseason again.”

Jake McCarthy has been one of the brightest spots in the Rockies’ lineup this season. He is slashing .293/.337/.484 with an .821 OPS so far this season. He has hit 15 home runs and 75 RBI across 128 games. On Sunday, too, he hit a homer against the Cardinals as he went 3-for-5. The Rockies acquired McCarthy ahead of this season in exchange for Josh Grosz.

As the Rockies’ elimination became final, another frustrated fan took the moment to take a jibe at the time. He wrote, “Weird it’s only official now after we all knew on Opening Day after the first pitch of the game.”

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The Rockies appear to have set the tone for the season in the very first game. They lost to the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Opening Day. The Marlins followed it with a series sweep.

“Hurry up and post the Mariners one,” a user remarked.

MLB analyst John Heyman, Adnan Virk, and Jake Peavy recently called the Seattle Mariners the most disappointing team of this season on MLB Now. After entering the season as one of the favorites for the World Series, they now have a measly 3.1% playoff chance, per FanGraphs.

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During their series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Coors Field witnessed a controversy over Hancel Rincon’s tilted hat. A fan referenced the incident and wrote, “Now if they had their hats tilted, might’ve saved ’em.”

Doug Eddings had stopped play to tell Rincon to fix his hat that sat askew atop his head. But after manager Oliver Marmol deemed his actions unnecessary and vehemently protested, he was ejected. The saga came to an end after Eddings apologized following the league’s intervention.