A-Rod-Jeter-esque Fallout Hinted Between Juan Soto & Francisco Lindor After Reports of Dysfunctional Mets Relationship: Insider

In the early 2000s, Derek Jeter was deeply bothered when he found out that his longtime friend, Alex Rodriguez, felt he never had to “lead” and that he could “just go out, play, and have fun.” But over time, the two worked things out and are now on good terms. And this time, we might be watching the early signs of an A-Rod–Jeter-level fallout between Mets’ Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.

This was a subject of recent discussion on Evan Roberts’ WFAN Sports Radio.

“They’re not best friends. They’re very different.”

“Lindor likes to present himself. Juan Soto does not. He just wants to come put on a baseball uniform, and play baseball.”

“I don’t think this is nothing. When it’s about fashion, I don’t think it’s literally about the fashion. I think you read behind that.”

“Soto thinks Lindor cares about too many other things besides baseball, whereas he’s focused on baseball, and that’s what you’re supposed to garner from that.”

Even a recent report noted that Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor had a strangely “chilly” relationship this past season.

On Evan’s show, it was emphasized that there’s evidently something going on with Juan Soto. When he entered the Mets’ locker room throughout this year, Evan Roberts and the panel noted that he looked unhappy every time.

Soto probably doesn’t like the way Lindor approached things. But that doesn’t mean they can’t work together or that the team can’t win a World Series. Yet, it’s worth keeping an eye on how this team functions with two generational players who have very different approaches to life and baseball.

Earlier this year, Juan Soto publicly stated that he views Starling Marte as the “leader” of the New York Mets. Apparently, Marte helped him transition to the team, and he is the person Soto talks to every day.

But both Lindor and Soto are staying in Queens for the long haul. It’s probably for the best if things between them never reach the level of the 2001 Jeter–Rodriguez fallout.

The frosty relationship between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor adds to a glaring issue

By all accounts, Juan Soto’s season with the Yankees went well both on and off the field. But when it came down to the last offseason, Steve Cohen and the Mets were able to outbid Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees.

Mets fans spent most of 2024 bragging about Cohen’s deep pockets, only to flip the narrative once Soto signed, claiming he chose New York for something closer to his heart or some family connection. The truth? Soto chased the money. And that’s completely normal.

Now, as the first year winds down, Juan Soto seems more unsettled than ever.

Brian Cashman’s Plan B led the Yankees to 11 more wins than the Mets, who suffered one of the most shocking meltdowns in MLB history. On top of that, the Mets’ clubhouse tensions are reportedly flaring.

Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil, who have never seen eye to eye, reportedly clashed during a minor incident in Philadelphia over the summer.

More importantly, for the long term, Juan Soto’s reputation as a “chilly” teammate seems to have resurfaced after his year in the Bronx. He was more low-key with the Padres and then a good fit alongside Aaron Judge. But now he’s standing in stark contrast to Francisco Lindor.

Well, as long as the team is winning, it’s easy to overlook personality clashes. But the major problem with the Mets is that their core hasn’t been winning, not even close. And it becomes a much bigger deal when a $765 million superstar openly questions whether the player he inherited as captain is truly leading the team.