“A Thousand Percent”- Justin Turner’s Wife Lets Slip His Post MLB Retirement Plans

Justin Turner is 41 years old. He is currently playing in Mexico just to keep his baseball career alive. But while he is fighting for one last shot in the majors, his wife just confirmed what his next job will be.

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In the recent episode of Foul Territory, Justin Turner’s wife, Kourtney Turner, was asked if she thinks her husband will become a manager when he finally retires.

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“I do, I really do,” Kourtney said. ” I think he has such a good understanding of the game. A thousand percent, see him managing one day.”

But this isn’t the first time we have heard about him having the ability to become a manager. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it long ago. Back in 2020, Roberts openly backed Justin Turner as a future manager. Turner confirmed this was a repeated statement that Roberts used to make.

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He said, “Your weekly special guest [Dave Roberts] tells me all the time.”

He says that Roberts used to tell him that he wanted Turner to take over the Dodgers after him. And he says that this adds a lot more pressure. Roberts himself said on the podcast that he would love for Turner to take over the Dodgers after his term. Roberts explained that Turner fits the role by pointing to his leadership qualities, communication, and strong clubhouse connections with players. He said, “I think he will connect with the players.”

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Roberts added that Turner understands the Dodgers history, and said, “I think somebody who understands the Dodger organization, the history, appreciates it, is from Southern California, played for the Dodgers, is forward thinking.”

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These traits match the modern demands that fans ask from a manager, where more things depend on communication than tactics.

These words by Roberts carry weight because his Dodgers record included a 393–256 managerial mark by 2020. He also led Los Angeles to 104 wins in 2017 and 106 wins in 2019. Those seasons rank among the best in franchise history. These statements by Roberts hold more value now as he has won three rings since then with the Dodgers and has also gone back-to-back.

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Even Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell praised Turner last year, noting that the veteran sees the game happen before anyone else on the field.

Right now, struggling teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets are desperate for new leadership. Such teams could take him in as a part of their staff and train him over the next few years to mould him into a manager. Although there are top names that are available, like Alex Cora, Rob Thomson, and Mike Schlidt, they are names that have been around for many years.

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And with Justin Turner, they could be securing their future. But is Justin Turner done as a player?

Justin Turner wants to play the 2026 MLB season

Justin Turner might be 41, and his wife might be talking about his retirement plans. But it looks like Turner is nowhere close to thinking about that because he still wants to be a player in the 2026 season.

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In December of 2025, Kourtney Turner said Justin Turner is “100 percent” returning for the 2026 season. She shared this during a 670 The Score interview, confirming that Turner still wants to be a player and not looking at any other role. At 41, Turner had just finished the 2025 season with a .219 average and .602 OPS in 80 games. He hit just three homers and had just 18 RBIs. Those numbers show that he is on a decline, but he still wants one last shot in the MLB.

And that motivation prompted him to stay game-ready and sign with the Toros de Tijuana in Mexico. The Mexican League is often seen as a stepping stone for players who want to make a comeback into the MLB. The Mexican League offers regular at-bats, something that he had not been getting for a few seasons in the MLB. Strong performance in Mexico often leads players to get a minor-league contract from teams or can even lead to players getting signed late into the season.

If Turner does make it back to the majors in 2026, a return to the Dodgers would be a storybook ending. He played for nine seasons with the Dodgers before leaving in 2022. During that time, Turner won the World Series in 2020 and also made two All-Star appearances.

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Since leaving LA in 2022, he has played for four teams. A return to LA makes sense because he knows the clubhouse, and a familiar space could help him do better for the team. Turner has already said, “If there was one [franchise to retire with], I think the obvious one would be the Dodgers.”

The Dodgers are also chasing a three-peat. And although adding a veteran like Turner would not guarantee production, his experience could still support a roster aiming for postseason consistency and pressure moments.

If he contributes even a little and helps the Dodgers, a final ring in Los Angeles, it would be the perfect way to end his playing career. And the perfect way to start his management career.