“A Tough One”: Dave Roberts Dishes Honest Words After Dodgers Finally Put an End to 7-Game Losing Streak

Trudging through a quiet offense and a shaky bullpen, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally snapped their seven-game losing streak on Saturday. Defeating division rivals the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1, the Dodgers extended their lead to 8.5 games over them. And following this hard-fought win, manager Dave Roberts voiced an honest confession.

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“Oh man, that was a tough one. We’ll take it,” Roberts said after the game, per SportsNet LA on X. “I think that it comes down to the pitchers; [they] competed all night.”

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It was a pitchers’ game indeed as Brandon Pfaadt and Yoshinobu Yamamoto faced off on Saturday. While Shohei Ohtani’s RBI single drove in the go-ahead run, closer Jack Dreyer’s first save of the season ensured the win.

During the Dodgers’ 2-1 win, Brandon Pfaadt shut down Los Angeles’ offense for seven innings. Throughout his outing, the only hits he allowed were two singles to Andy Pages. It marked the second time the D’backs kept the Dodgers’ lineup quiet. During the series opener, Merrill Kelly silenced the Dodgers through five innings before allowing a single to Hunter Feduccia in the sixth.

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On Saturday, the Dodgers managed to thwart their offensive slump and Edwin Diaz’s late-inning implosion to record the win. They ended their longest losing streak since July 2025. Back-to-back series sweeps against the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs while heading to Arizona put them in that hole.

However, for a team aiming to win the World Series three years straight, the Dodgers’ offense needs to pull its socks up. Manager Dave Roberts also agrees.

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“…it wasn’t pretty. I think offensively, we just got to get going,” Roberts told the reporters post-game, per SportsNet LA. “I think it’s just hard to win games when your margin for winning is a razor’s edge.”

As the Dodgers leveled the series, they recorded 2 runs on six hits in a game that stretched into extra innings. Increasing the run tally has been an issue for the Dodgers. During their losing streak, the defending World Series champions scored more than 4 runs only twice, both times against the Cubs.

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On Saturday, Kyle Tucker homered to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead as soon as the relievers took over. He was hitting leadoff in the eighth inning. In the same frame, the Dodgers left Teoscar Hernandez and Feduccia stranded as Ohtani and Pages struck out to end the inning.

Though his usual sharpness was lacking, Yamamoto held off the D’backs lineup for six innings. Edwin Diaz allowed an RBI triple to Corbin Carroll, scoring Perdomo and tying the game. While Diaz retired the rest of the hitters to end the inning, Carroll’s RBI hit took the game into extra innings.

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In the tenth, Shohei Ohtani came to the Dodgers’ rescue, putting his team on a 2-1 lead. Jack Dreyer allowed only one hit, and as he helped the Dodgers snap their losing streak, he was shouting with his hands balled into fists.

“I think that was the most emotion I’ve ever shown,” Dreyer said, per the LA Times. “It was nice because I knew I wouldn’t go out for the next inning… The game was over. So kind of let the emotions take over for a little bit.”

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On Sunday, the Dodgers would aim to secure their first series in a while.