Aaron Bates Confirmed to Leave Dodgers Following Contract Negotiations Breakdown Despite 12-Season Tenure

The Dodgers appeared set to retain their coaching staff heading into the 2027 season. Andrew Friedman reinforced that expectation when he said, “I expect status quo.” However, Aaron Bates’ future with the organization has taken an unexpected turn.

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“The Dodgers are parting ways with hitting coach Aaron Bates after 12 seasons with the organization,” reported Tim Dierkes.

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Aaron Bates will not return as the Dodgers’ hitting coach in 2027 after both sides failed to agree on a new contract. The news is a surprise after the president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, suggested the coaching staff would remain unchanged.

But negotiations reached an impasse, and the Dodgers are preparing for a different hitting-coach setup. Reports say Los Angeles offered Bates a multi-year deal, although the disagreement’s terms have not been made public.

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Bates’ departure closes a long chapter with the organization. Bates rose through the Dodgers’ system from 2014, progressing from minor-league player to major-league assistant hitting coach by 2019, and co-hitting coach alongside Robert Van Scoyoc in 2023, coached at Class-A Great Lakes, and later became an assistant hitting coordinator. He also served as the organization’s minor-league director of hitting through 2022.

The Dodgers’ offensive numbers make this change more interesting. The Dodgers’ offensive rankings under Bates show a pattern: elite finishes (2019–2022) followed by a decline (2023–2026), with a fourth-place finish in 2026. The Dodgers scored 906 runs in 2023 and 825 in 2025, which shows a dip in the lineup’s productivity. In 2026, they finished with 801 runs, a .257 batting average, and a .762 OPS, showing how the offense had dipped.

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However, the regular-season rankings do not tell the whole story. The Dodgers’ offense slowed after the All-Star break in both 2025 and 2026, raising questions about sustaining production late in the year. The Dodgers’ second-half production has slipped: 307 runs (12th) in 2025, 295 runs (11th) in 2026, suggesting late-season fatigue. The decline became more costly in October, when the Brewers swept the Dodgers in the NLCS. The Dodgers scored just 11 runs across four games, ending their bid for a 3-peat.

Those struggles are not the reason Bates is leaving. The reported disagreement centered on a new contract, and neither side has explained what prevented an agreement. Van Scoyoc is expected to remain as the head coach for hitting, while the Dodgers are considering another hitting coach. Bates’ exit is the first coaching departure since first-base coach Clayton McCullough left to manage the Marlins in 2024.

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In 2015, the Dodgers were on the other side of a similar situation. Turner Ward left the Diamondbacks after both sides failed to agree on a new contract. The Dodgers then hired Ward as their hitting coach, benefiting from Arizona’s decision not to retain him. The Dodgers may seek a similar opportunity, targeting a coach from a rival organization.

Now, the Dodgers must decide whether to keep the same approach with a different coach or make broader changes. Bates’ record suggests the Dodgers are not rebuilding a broken offense, but the last two postseasons exposed issues regular-season hid. The challenge is keeping the lineup productive through October, when every at-bat carries greater weight. With Van Scoyoc expected back, the next hire could shape how the Dodgers address those late-season problems.

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Options the Dodgers have to replace Aaron Bates

The Los Angeles Dodgers must now find Aaron Bates’ replacement after contract negotiations ended without agreement. Andrew Friedman previously expected the coaching staff to remain unchanged, making this departure particularly surprising.

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JT Watkins offers the clearest internal option, with players praising his game planning and communication skills. Triple-A coach Dylan Nasiatka and Double-A hitting coach Blake Gailen offer valuable development experience. Both have helped prospects improve, including James Tibbs III, Zach Erhard, and Mike Sirota. Josue De Paula is another example of their work developing young hitters within the organization.

An internal promotion could connect major league instruction with the Dodgers’ minor league development system. Outside the organization, Milwaukee’s Eric Theisen could bring championship experience to Los Angeles. Theisen joined Milwaukee’s staff in 2025 and became its lead hitting coach for 2026. The Brewers’ championship run gives him recent experience preparing hitters through a demanding postseason. His appointment could offer Los Angeles a different voice and insight into Milwaukee’s successful approach.

Justin Turner is another possibility, although his playing experience differs from established coaching experience. He spent years in Los Angeles and understands the expectations surrounding the Dodgers’ offense. Turner’s contact skills and power give him experience across approaches that today’s hitters must balance. His 2017 NLCS MVP performance also offers a clear example of postseason hitting under pressure. Brett Pill presents a direct coaching option, having worked six seasons inside the Dodgers’ system.

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Pill brings both minor-league development (2020–2025) and current MLB coaching experience (the Rockies), offering a bridge between systems. Colorado hired him partly for teaching players individually, rather than forcing everyone into one approach. That experience could help Dodgers hitters retain strengths while making adjustments during difficult stretches.

The Dodgers must choose between internal voices and outside experience as they reshape their staff.