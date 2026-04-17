Aaron Boone at Center of Controversy as MLB Umpire Makes Tough Call Against Yankees

Another game, another Aaron Boone blowup. The Yankees manager added to his infamous resume on Thursday, earning his first ejection of the season after a controversial balk call that had him seeing red.

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The New York Yankees’ manager, Aaron Boone, has a history of not agreeing with MLB umpires. Last month, the Yankees’ skipper was predicted to break his own record of ejections. And just as early as mid-April, his infamous reputation for getting tossed out of games has found its momentum. Boone registered his season’s first ejection while the Yankees played the Los Angeles Angels.

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With their latest game ending in a 4-11 defeat for the Yankees, they will split the four-game series with the Angels after going 2-2. During Thursday’s face-off at Yankee Stadium, manager Boone was ejected for asking the home plate umpire the reason for a balk call.

In the eighth inning, a balk call was made against the Yankees’ reliever, Ryan Yarbrough. As Boone spoke to the home plate umpire, Will Little, after the innings ended, the manager was tossed out, reported Talkin’ Yanks on X.

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“Aaron Boone got ejected for the first time this season, arguing the Ryan Yarbrough balk call after the eighth inning ended.”

For the last five seasons, Boone has led the American League in ejections. He has a career high of getting ejected nine times in 2022. Last year, the number was 5; this year, it can become more. Boone’s latest ejection on Thursday marked the 47 one of his career.

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With two outs at the top of the eighth, and Mike Trout on the plate for the Angels, a balk was called against Yarbrough. First baseman Ben Rice fielded Yarbrough’s throw. Rice was behind the runner Zach Neto. And Boone did not think the balk call was justified against the Yankees.

According to MLB.com, Boone remarked, “I think it’s a fine play. The throw was a little off, but we’re clearly going to the bag to try and pick off [Neto] in that situation.”

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The Yankees intentionally walked Trout, as the runners went to second and third. With the scoreboard reading 7-4 in favor of the Angels, Jo Adell hit a grand slam to cement the Angels’ victory.

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After that inning, Boone got ejected.

“I still haven’t got good clarity. I just wanted to hear their explanation,” stated Boone via MLB.com.

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He further added, “So I went out to talk to [first-base umpire] Ryan [Additon] out at first. And [crew chief] Lance [Barksdale] cut me off.”

While Boone might be on the way to making a record, the Angels and Yankees game saw two MVPs make records of their own.

Aaron Judge and Mike Trout make MLB records

It was a battle of home runs between the Yankees’ captain, Aaron Judge, and the Angels’ veteran Mike Trout.

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Judge’s solo shot and Trout’s homer during Thursday’s game made MLB history.

By the time the two teams capped off the series, Judge had hit 4 homers, while Trout clocked in 5. This made the series finale only the second match in MLB history where the Yankees and their opponents have hit 4 or more homers.

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The first time it happened was in 1932, with Hall of Famers Lou Gehrig and Goose Goslin facing each other for a Yankees vs. St. Louis Browns match in a four-game series.

With Judge’s first-inning homer on Thursday, he surpassed Lou Gehrig on the list of most first-inning homers in Yankees history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Babe Ruth leads the chart (126), followed by Mickey Mantle (103), Judge (89), and then Gehrig (86).

Now, with the series ending in a tie, both teams will prepare to host their next opponents at home parks. The Yankees will host the Kansas City Royals, while the Angels will next play the San Diego Padres in Anaheim on Friday.