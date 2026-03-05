Aaron Boone Breaks From Yankees-Red Sox Rivalry, Downplays Alex Bregman Void in Rare Remarks

Conventional wisdom suggests the Boston Red Sox offense is in for a struggle, but their biggest rival’s manager, Aaron Boone, is sending a clear warning: don’t believe the hype.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent interview, Boone took a step away from the historic New York Yankees-Red Sox rivalry and praised their offense. Though Alex Bregman will not be in the Boston lineup this year, the Yankee skipper does not believe the Red Sox will bet on their run-prevention tactics to succeed this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLB.com’s Ian Browne reported Aaron Boone’s POV: “I think [their offense] is really good. I think it’s really versatile. I think you have the hopes, too, of younger players that are becoming part of their core, going to that next level.”

Boone’s remarks show that he has been keeping tabs on their league rivals’ in-house offense as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the absence of Bregman, the Red Sox will bank on the younger powers like Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, and Roman Anthony.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Boone’s opinion falls in line with the views Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed on The Greg Hill Show in February. Cora put his faith primarily in Abreu for home run production.

“I think the progression of the hitters is going to continue… Wilyer Abreu should hit at least 25 home runs again,” noted Cora.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abreu has hit 22 home runs and 69 RBIs in 115 games. And for this season, he has set a personal goal of reaching 30 home runs.

Cora told MLB Network that Anthony and Duran are among the top three hitters alongside Trevor Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony, who recorded 8 home runs in his rookie season for the Red Sox last year, will bat from the leadoff spot in 2026. Duran appeared in 136 games last season, hitting 11 homers and 53RBIs. Being in the top three, the outfielder will get more opportunities in 2026 to increase his production.

“I know Alex Bregman leaving them is a big loss or whatever. But it doesn’t feel like people are talking about [Willson] Contreras enough from a production standpoint, and how consistent he’s been throughout his career. It’s going to be a team that I think puts the ball in play. They’ve got athleticism, they’ve got some complementary core parts. I think they’re going to be good offensively,” Boone added.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Boston lost Bregman to the Chicago Cubs, the consensus has been that they would rely heavily on run prevention to overcome the void Bregman left.

Bregman had slashed .273/.360/.462 last year in 114 games. The elite hitter recorded 5 hits and ran bases against the Tampa Bay Rays. His performance led the Red Sox to win 7-4.

With 18 home runs and 62 RBIs, he was the middle-of-the-order power the Red Sox relied on.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Boone has put his faith in Willson Contreras to rise to the plate.

The first baseman can provide both offensive and defensive stability to Boston. He has recorded +6 in Outs Above Average (90th percentile). Acquired from trade this offseason, Contreras comes from an impressive season at the Cardinals, where he recorded 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a .791 OPS.

Boston also acquired Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers on trade just as Spring Training began.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also a Yankees farmhand traded to the Brewers. Boone would be familiar with how he can contribute to Boston’s offense. Durbin is projected to hit sixth and possibly take up the role of the third baseman this season. He finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2025.

Overall, even with Bregman’s absence, the Red Sox do not appear to be in a lot of trouble offensively if all goes to plan. As Boone pointed out, they have the potential to be good.

Boone’s praise comes as a surprise, considering the rivalry that prevailed between the Red Sox and the Yankees. The manager himself had also witnessed it firsthand.

Aaron Boone is in the middle of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry

Historically, the rivalry between the two teams traces back to the sale of pitcher Babe Ruth from Boston to New York.

This began the Curse of the Bambino era when the Yankees built their legacy of 27 World Series while the Red Sox suffered an 86-year-long drought.

Over the years, the rivalry grew with the Yankees and the Red Sox meeting in multiple postseason games. The two met in the ALCS thrice, with the Yankees winning 4-1 in 1999 and 4-3 in 2003.

Aaron Boone got a firsthand experience of the high-intensity rivalry in 2003.

It was a seven-game series that ended with Boone hitting an 11th-inning walk-off home run that sent the Yankees to the World Series.

Boston made a comeback the following year, winning the ALCS title 4-3 after falling behind at 3-0. 2004 was also the year Boston won the World Series.

In their recent meetings, the Red Sox beat the Yankees in the 2018 Division Series and the 2021 Wild Card Game.

But manager Aaron Boone has finally managed to flip the script in the latest AL Wild Card Series in 2025.

After Boston won the first game, the Yankees defeated them in the following one to tie the series. The Yankees took charge in Game 3, securing the series with a 4-0 win.

Even with such an intense rivalry, the Yankees’ manager’s confidence towards the arch-nemesis definitely feels like a big deal.