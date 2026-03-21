Aaron Boone & Brian Cashman Under Fire for Blocking Yankees Prospect’s Opening Day Bid

The Yankees were always infamous for not being flexible enough with their homegrown talents, and they just cemented the narrative by demoting Jasson Dominguez. He debuted back in 2023 with that famous two-run home run off pitcher Justin Verlander and announced the arrival of a new star in the Bronx. However, it just took two more years for Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman to send Dominguez back to the minors. Reason can be anything, but for the fans, it’s absolutely unacceptable.

“One of the things that I told him is that I’m proud of him because he walked into this camp with all kinds of conversation around him, and the option may be coming if everything played out a certain way, and it didn’t affect anything in the way he carried himself, day in and day out, the way he worked,” Yankee insider Gary Phillips quoted Boone.

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“It’s a 23-year-old player with a ton of talent and a very bright future… I know who he is as a person at his core, and I’m just encouraging him to, in a difficult situation, handle himself like he always does.”

While Boone tried hard to justify the decision, Dominguez was arguably one of the best homegrown talents for the Yankees in recent years. The 23-year-old is sent to Triple-A just two days before the final rostering. What’s more surprising is that the decision comes despite Dominguez’s 429 plate appearances in the big leagues last season.

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However, are we supposed to be surprised by this decision? Remember, at the beginning of this spring, Cashman said there was little room to accommodate Dominguez.

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“Clearly, the everyday spot’s not there, with Grisham and Bellinger and Judge and Stanton, currently. But you know how things change really quickly, so all he can do right now is put himself in a position for us to take notice, and we’ll evaluate what opportunities exist at the end of camp and make calls,” said Cashman.

So, writing was already on the wall. Still, Dominguez left no stone unturned to leave his impression. This spring, he’s batting .325 with a .978 OPS, three HRs in 14 games. And this comes with a slash line of .257/.331/.388 with 10 HRs and 47 RBIs over 429 plate appearances in 2025. Still, the Yankees deemed Dominguez not ready to start on Opening Day.

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Well, the fans are not generous enough to let the Yankees’ front office go unanswered.

New York Yankees’ front office gets called out

The decision to send Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A has left the fans questioning the Yankees’ front office.

“I still think the Yankees ruin prospects. But couldn’t ever demote Anthony Volpe. Absolutely crazy,” one fan said. “Yankees cannot be trusted with young position player talent. They always find a way to absolutely f— it up. The amount of young talent that they’ve taken in and ruined will be a master class of what not to do for future front offices,” another added.

Volpe was one of the weakest links of the Yankees in 2025. He led the poor defense with 19 errors and a poorer .212 average. Still, fans wonder why the Yankees could not replace Volpe despite having replacements like Jose Caballero. But Dominguez, with a.257 average, could not find a place in the opening day roster.

And when it comes to the names that the Yankees couldn’t develop despite having all the talent, they might have led the league. For instance, back in 1992, Brien Taylor was the 1st pick in the 1991 MLB Draft. He was rated as the top prospect in baseball by Baseball America in 1992. However, his career was effectively ended by a severe shoulder injury before he ever reached the majors. The Yankees were accused of not managing him properly.

So, while Dominguez is not facing serious consequences like Taylor, fans are still accusing the Yankees of mishandling their talents.

“F— Boone and Cashman hope they both get launched to the sun,” a direct dig from a fan. “I can’t believe how much I dislike Boone…I would almost accept going back in time to 2003 and losing that game if it meant we never had Aaron Boone as manager,” another added.

Fans are now recalling the most heroic moment in Boone’s playing career. Back in 2003, he hit a walk-off home run in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Red Sox. It was his 11th-inning homer, and it secured the American League pennant, cementing his place in Yankees history. Boone gained a cult status following that. And fans think that might have paved his way to become the Yankees manager in the later stages.

Under Boone, the Yankees have yet to win a World Series. Rather, they just featured in one World Series in 2024 under him. So, amid the stats not on his side, Boone is now finding himself at odds as fans think he is not even developing enough future stars. “Front office is a damn joke,” another fan agrees.

Now that Jasson Dominguez is optioned to the minors, let’s hope he will put up numbers so irresistible that the Yankees have to call him to the majors.