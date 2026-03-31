Aaron Boone Changes Tune on MLB’s ABS System but Sends Clear Message to Yankees Clubhouse After Humbling Umpires

The Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system is operating in full swing from the very first game of the 2026 season. MLB teams are now making full use of the system, which was initially met with skepticism, to their advantage. The Yankees are aggressively using the ABS to their advantage. For years, Aaron Boone was a vocal skeptic of automated umpiring. But after his Yankees went a perfect 5-for-5 on challenges against the Mariners, it seems like the skipper is changing his tune about the new challenge system.

For the fourth game of the season, the Yankees were at T-Mobile Park facing the Seattle Mariners. Though the Yankees lost the match, 2-1, the team has definitely won when it comes to correctly employing the ABS. They won all five of their challenges on Monday. Following the match, Boone discussed the ABS with Jomboy and Jake in an episode of Talkin’ Yanks. In the podcast, he admitted that there has been a positive shift in his perspective on the new challenge system.

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“I’ve definitely moved a little more in favor, and I mean in part it’s been reactionary,” remarked Boone. “We’ve been good at it in the first four games.”

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Boone’s remarks suggest that his dislike for the ABS was rooted in his concerns about how efficiently the Yankees can employ it. Hence, after the introduction of ABS was finalized, the Yankees have practiced using it throughout Spring Training. And it appears to have been an effective strategy, as the Yankees made all the right calls.

The challenges started with Jose Caballero. He correctly challenged plate umpire Mike Estabrook’s two strike calls. One was a 3-2 pitch from Mariners’ starter Luis Castillo. Then came Giancarlo Stanton.

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Stanton challenged the call, arguing Castillo’s 1-2 slider was below the strike zone, and he was right. The next challenge came from Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Castillo’s first-pitch slider that was out of the strike zone.

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Ultimately, the Yankees correctly challenged five times, with Boone and Estabrook having a heated exchange. The Yankees and their skipper clearly had an upper hand over the umpires and humbled them in the last game.

Boone revealed in the Talkin’ Yanks podcast, “Once I knew it (ABS) was reality, I shifted to, kind of, how do we exploit this, and be the best we can be at this. So that’s kind of where my focus has gone too.”

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The Yankees’ prowess in challenging indicates that they are indeed focused on using the ABS to their advantage. Till now, in the 2026 season, the Yankees have successfully challenged 10 times out of 11. They are the second successful team in the MLB after the Arizona Diamondbacks. The D’backs have gone 3-for-3.

The Yankees skipper spoke about the importance of learning more about the system and having the instinct to make correct calls. Though Boone thinks that being emotional with using challenges is inevitable, he clearly emphasized that they are trying not to become emotional about the challenges.

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“The biggest thing is getting to where you instinctively, in the moment, are making good decisions about it. And trying as best to not be emotional about it,” said Boone.

Following the match, Boone also praised the players for successfully using the challenge system.

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Boone impressed by Yankees’ players using ABS challenge

After the Yankees successfully challenged five ball-strike calls, the skipper, Aaron Boone, is impressed with them. Boone praised the players for it, reported ESPN.

“Really good job by the guys,” Boone said, as per ESPN. “When you have that kind of success rate, it’s not going to be like that every night. But I thought everyone was obviously warranted, and a couple in some key spots to give us a chance to build an inning. We just weren’t able to build much offensively tonight.”

Though Boone is impressed with the success rate, he is cautious that not every day is going to be the same. Especially, with the Yankees losing the game to the Mariners, 2-1. He spoke about the need to improve their offense.

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In the match, Boone also had an exchange with umpire Estabrook following their fourth successful challenge. With Boone in the dugout, Estabrook said, “I don’t want to hear another word, not another word.”

Though it might look like the Yankees are constantly challenging, Boone stated that sometimes the difference is too thin. And a robot can only detect those.

“Those are razor-thin pitches sometimes,” Boone said. “You don’t want to always have to be challenging. But good on the guys for just hammering the strike zone right now.”

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The Yankees will face the Mariners for their second game on Tuesday. It will be worth watching just how they utilize the ABS this time.