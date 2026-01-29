Aaron Boone Clears Stance on Risking Yankees Future for Aaron Judge’s Personal Milestone

Much like in recent years, a lot will ride on Aaron Judge in 2026. There’s nothing new that he is still the face of the Yankees’ World Series hopes. But at this stage of his career, it’s impossible to ignore the clock. Aaron Judge isn’t getting any younger, and along with chasing team success, he’s also running out of time to check off some personal milestones. Why shouldn’t he?

Despite his legendary status as one of the greatest hitters the game has seen, there are still a few notable gaps on his resume. A World Series title remains elusive. He’s also never played in the WBC. That’s set to change in 2026, as Judge is making his WBC debut as the captain of Team USA.

However, with Judge dealing with an elbow strain, concerns are already swirling about workload and what that could mean for the Yankees’ future. Well, Aaron Boone is optimistic.

“He’s doing really well, and actually, you know, because he has ramped up his throwing program a little bit more because obviously he’s getting ready for the WBC,” Boone confirms via SNY.

Well, the 33-year-old is coming off yet another monster season in 2025. We witnessed his third MVP, along with a seventh All-Star nod, a fifth Silver Slugger, and even his first batting title. So, at this point, there really aren’t many holes left in Judge’s game. If there was one thing that slowed him down last year, it was the right elbow flexor strain. It limited his throwing in the outfield and affected his availability at times.

If you remember, that injury has lingered as a talking point this offseason. Especially with Judge set to captain Team USA in the upcoming WBC. The Yankees have been keeping a close eye on it, but Boone recently eased some concerns, saying Judge has been throwing well. That alone shows how locked in Judge is on making a real run at a WBC title.

Still, the bigger picture matters.

New York will need Judge at full strength if they want any shot at getting back to the World Series in 2026. And as he moves deeper into his mid-30s, staying healthy is more critical than ever. Taking on the extra workload that comes with the WBC. And the risk that comes with it could end up playing a major role in shaping the Yankees’ hopes for 2026.

The Yankees have a few more to participate in the WBC

Well, it’s not just Aaron Judge carrying the WBC spotlight. But several other Yankees on the active roster are expected to be involved as well.

For instance, Austin Wells could find himself playing for Team Dominican Republic on baseball’s biggest international stage. So now, this is another risky affair for New York.

Wells is scheduled to report to the Yankees’ spring training in just a couple of weeks. And guess what, the WBC runs at the same time as camp. So, if he commits, he’d have to step away from the Yankees’ complex in Tampa to join the WBC roster. That means less time to build chemistry with new pitchers, get comfortable with the automated ball-strike system, and settle into his role before the season begins.

Moreover, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is also expected to be part of the tournament. He reportedly committed to play for Great Britain in 2026.

So, with Judge, Wells, and Chisholm all involved, the Yankees’ offense could be heavily represented at the WBC. That, too, just weeks before the regular season ramps up. And from the Yankees’ point of view, they would just be hoping that everyone returns to the Bronx healthy, rested, and ready to chase another World Series run.