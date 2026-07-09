Aaron Boone Expresses Regret After Yankees Face Double Ejection in Shutout Loss to Rays

The New York Yankees are spiraling, and the same can be said for manager Aaron Boone. That comes as little surprise, considering they now sit five games back in the AL East after falling to 50-42. Then there’s the trouble the Tampa Bay Rays continue to cause, blanking the Yankees on Wednesday. The Bronx lineup was once again a no-show as the Rays took a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. And while Boone argued with the umpire in a surge of adrenaline, one crucial factor slipped his mind. Now, all he has is regret.

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“But I should have kept myself in the game there,” the Yankees’ skipper stated, per New York Post Sports. “That’s not a good time to go out there and get personal with it, just based on some things with this crew. So, I got to do a better job in that spot of staying in the game.”

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The Yankees were trailing 2-0 at the top of the sixth, with Jose Caballero on first and Paul Goldschmidt up next. On a changeup from Shane McClanahan, Goldschmidt struck out on a double play, and Caballero was thrown out at second. The Yankees attempted to challenge the call on Caballero’s out. However, the home-plate umpire, Doug Eddings, said that they had not done so in time, and the Yankees’ skipper came on the field to argue. It was perhaps the Yankees’ only moment of heat on Wednesday.

Boone exchanged some heated words for a couple of minutes before the home plate umpire, Doug Eddings, ejected him. However, what Boone missed was that bench coach Brad Ausmus also got ejected.

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“I didn’t realize who he threw. I wasn’t sure that he did, but he definitely did throw somebody out. But I was going out to check, and I didn’t realize it was Brad,” Boone told the New York Post Sports. “I thought we were in time. I haven’t even looked to know. But I should have kept myself in the game there.”

As the offense went cold with only six hits, McClanahan and Co. did not allow any runs to the Bronx. The Rays got the momentum going with Jonathan Aranda’s RBI single off Gerrit Cole in the third, and he continued to lead their offense on Wednesday. He hit a one-run double in the fifth inning, giving the Rays a 2-0 lead. His sacrifice fly in the seventh inning sealed the winning run as Taylor Walls scored from third.

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Additionally, Boone is infamous for getting ejected during games. In the last five years (2021-2025), he has led the AL East in managerial ejections. So far, he has been ejected three times this season. But plenty of games are yet to go, and Boone will have the chance to tip the scales in his favor.

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But not only ejections, but Boone is also known for standing tall in front of his players. The manager displayed the same quality when speaking about Anthony Volpe.

Aaron Boone defends Anthony Volpe

The Yankees are currently in the process of choosing their primary backstop, and Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero are competing for the spot. After his return from injury, Volpe has struggled at the plate. He is slashing .242/.338/.326 with only one home run in 42 games in 2026. Currently, 32-for-132, Volpe’s inconsistency at the plate has drawn criticism from the fans. Boone also became the target for keeping him in the lineup. However, that did not stop the manager from defending him.

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“He handles things incredibly well. I don’t think he’s affected by the different things that can be said on social [media]. He’s just a gamer, and he’s a tough kid who loves the game and plays his b-tt off every single day. I wish that was celebrated a little bit more,” Boone told in Volpe’s defense, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

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Volpe underwent shoulder surgery in October last year, which delayed his season debut. The injury occurred in May 2025, and he played through discomfort and pain without even going on an IL stint. It affected his numbers badly. In 2025, Volpe hit just .212. Though the numbers of an injury-free Volpe are better, it is still not up to the mark. Hence, bringing competition to the shortstop position.

Jose Caballero has slightly better numbers with a slash line of .246/.300/.400 this season. However, his 10 home runs in 79 games might put him in a better position with the Yankees. Ultimately, whoever the shortstop is would need to contribute some runs for the Yankees.