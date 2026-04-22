Aaron Boone Keeps MLB Rivalry Aside in Public Support to Mets Manager Amid Disastrous Season

The Mets are in the middle of their historic slump. They haven’t won a single game in the last 12 games, and expectedly, the pressure is on manager Carlos Mendoza to deliver. On the other hand, the Yankees are in a stable position, leading the AL East with a 14-9 record. But not getting a ring since 2009 is something that always kept Aaron Boone‘s seat hot.

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So, Boone knows what it means to be a manager in a New York-based team. And he offered something Mendoza needed presently, support.

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“I know what a talented guy he is, what a great guy he is, and that he’s equipped to handle all of it,” Boone says he talked to Carlos Mendoza a few days ago to “check in and be supportive.”

Now this is something unique coming out of MLB, where managers are getting in touch in the middle of a season, showing a rare brotherhood. And considering this happened between the Yankees and Mets, the age-old rivals in New York, we are surprised. “Mendy and I are really close, so we’re usually in contact,” Boone added.

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This time, there are a few things Mendoza could ask Boone for help with, and one of them is the Mets’ new-look bullpen. This offseason, the Mets picked Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, who struggled with the Yankees last year. Boone looked helpless when these two were blowing up close games last year. Same with Mendoza now.

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William finished the 2025 regular season with a 4.79 ERA over 67 appearances. Weaver finished with a 3.62 ERA. Last April, Williams blew up a game after he entered the 9th inning with a 2-1 lead but failed to record a single out. He gave up a game-winning two-run double against the Blue Jays. In response, Boone pulled Williams out of the next game.

But Mendoza was different. After Williams walked three batters on Tuesday, Mendoza said, “Once you start walking people, you’re in dangerous territory there.” So we wonder if Boone helped Mendoza with tips to manage the Mets’ disastrous bullpen.

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Boone is no stranger to getting booed by the fans and hearing the “fire” chants. Even failing to put on a strong postseason show in 2026 would only shake his managerial chair once again. So, the Subway Series rivalry is off for now. The recent rivalry that started post-Juan Soto changing ships might stay among the fans, but for the managers, New York’s hyper-competitive environment brought them close.

Aaron Boone could be the next Carlos Mendoza

The Yankees’ podium in the AL East stalled the chaos around Boone for now, but a few losses would again restart it. While Boone is yet to win a World Series under his tenure is a major drawback, his strategic blunders just made things worse.

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For instance, keeping Anthony Volpe for the entire 2025 season despite his struggles was a blunder. He batted .212 with 19 home runs last year, along with a league-leading 19 errors. Still, he was pushed by Boone, and as the season ended, his injury came to light. Just before the Red Sox, the Yankees’ decision with Ben Rice is again catching Boone off guard.

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Notably, Rice’s numbers against left-handers are moderate. He batted .202 with 11 homers and .743 OPS against the lefties. But still, Aaron Boone benched him in the second game against the Red Sox. Yes, the Yankees have a lefty-heavy roster, so Boone has been pretty consistent on benching a few each time they play a left-hander.

But benching Rice with those stats is what makes the fans wonder about Aaron Boone.

Moreover, the fans are also left unimpressed as the Yankees optioned Jasson Dominguez despite his .300+ spring season. They are still playing Ryan McMahon, who’s batting .128. So, Aaron Boone has a few pain points that could shake his chair. Another missed opportunity this year could just make him the next Carlos Mendoza.