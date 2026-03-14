Aaron Boone Left to Solve Glaring Concern as Yankees Blamed for Playing Dangerous Game With 22YO

The New York Yankees have a very clear goal heading into the new season: it’s World Series or nothing. But before they aim for that, Aaron Boone has two problems to solve: an uncertain bullpen and fear around a young star’s future. Last season, the Yankees’ bullpen ranked 23 in the MLB standings with a 4.37 ERA.

Their bullpen has undergone some notable changes with the departures of Luke Weaver and Devin Williams. But they haven’t made any major moves to replace them. Now, ahead of the Opening Day, Michael Kay has one name to solve the Yankees’ current bullpen problems, and it’s Carlos Lagrange.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The one name that keeps coming out; I was talking to Joe Gerardi…and he said, ‘You know who I think is gonna play a big role on this team?’ And I said, ‘Who?’ He said, ‘Carlos Lagrange,” said Kay in an episode of The Michael Kay Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagrange’s stats back the claim. He has been fiery in three Spring Training games, pitching with a 0.93 ERA and 0.72 WHIP. He has allowed only four hits and recorded 9 strikeouts across the 9 2/3 innings he pitched.

The Yankees are mainly banking on Camilo Doval and David Bednar to anchor the bullpen. Though primarily a starting pitcher, Lagrange, with his above 100mph fastballs, can bring that additional pop the Yankees need.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comparing Lagrange to Dellin Betances, Kay suggested how the Yankees could potentially prepare him for the bullpen job. “They have him start for three or four months and build up to a pretty good innings level because that keeps him as a starter even in the future,” opined Kay.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the Yankees should keep the doors open for converting Lagrange into a starter again. Keeping future situations in mind, Kay suggested starting Lagrange in the bullpen in Triple-A and making him pitch up to 100 innings. Then, the Yankees could easily call him up for a bullpen role if needed.

Now, while it might be tempting to get him into the bullpen, it could also mean playing with fire for the Yankees. And it could also harm the 22-year-old’s career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees playing a “dangerous game” with Lagrange

Carlos Lagrange’s Spring Training performance has grabbed attention, sparking hopes about his MLB debut. The Yankees’ bullpen could benefit if they can successfully convert him into a reliever. But this could turn dangerous for Lagrange.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports writer Matthew Schmidt warned that if not handled properly, it could become a story similar to Joba Chamberlain instead of Dellin Betances.

The Yankees brought in Joba Chamberlain as a reliever in 2007 and moved him into the rotation in 2008. Following this, he switched between starter and reliever roles that ultimately derailed his career.

Lagrange has been compared to Dellin Betances, and even Aaron Boone agrees with that. But Lagrange has command issues, and as a reliever, it’s one of the biggest concerns. The right-hander has averaged 5.2 walks per nine innings in the minor leagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Schmidt, if the Yankees are certain that Lagrange cannot become a starter, only then should they move him into the bullpen. Additionally, with the scheduled return of Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ starting rotation runs deep, including Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Ryan Weathers, and a returning Carlos Rodon. So, the chances of Lagrange being a starter with the Yankees this season are close to nil.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan predicted that the Yankees can call up Lagrange by September, if not before that. In the big leagues, Lagrange would most certainly have to become a part of the bullpen. But till then, he can pitch as a starter.

Now the stakes couldn’t be higher for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. They need a bullpen that can be trusted, especially after last season’s performance. However, pushing Lagrange too early could potentially derail his career as well.