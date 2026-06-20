Aaron Boone Piles Huge Responsibility on 28YO Pitcher as Yankees Aim to End Long Drought

Aaron Boone is betting the New York Yankees’ championship hopes on a 28-year-old relief pitcher. Brent Headrick had a few rough games earlier this season, but he has bounced back perfectly. He has given up just one run in his last 13 games. This great pitching shows exactly why the Yankees manager trusts the tall lefty in the biggest moments.

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“I came into this year with very high expectations for Brent,” said Aaron Boone on Brent Headrick, on how he could be the difference maker.