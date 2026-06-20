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Aaron Boone Piles Huge Responsibility on 28YO Pitcher as Yankees Aim to End Long Drought

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Jun 20, 2026 | 12:16 PM EDT

HomeMLB

Aaron Boone Piles Huge Responsibility on 28YO Pitcher as Yankees Aim to End Long Drought

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Jun 20, 2026 | 12:16 PM EDT

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Aaron Boone is betting the New York Yankees’ championship hopes on a 28-year-old relief pitcher. Brent Headrick had a few rough games earlier this season, but he has bounced back perfectly. He has given up just one run in his last 13 games. This great pitching shows exactly why the Yankees manager trusts the tall lefty in the biggest moments.

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“I came into this year with very high expectations for Brent,” said Aaron Boone on Brent Headrick, on how he could be the difference maker.

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

1,622 Articles

Karthik Sri Hari KC is a baseball writer at EssentiallySports who reports from the MLB GameDay Desk. A former national-level baseball player, Karthik brings a player’s instincts combined with a journalist’s precision to his coverage of key moments across the league. Known as a stat specialist, he ranks among EssentiallySports’ top three MLB writers, delivering in-depth analysis that goes beyond numbers to highlight team and player strategies. Karthik’s athlete-informed perspective, shaped by years on the field, has earned him a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, our internal training initiative where writers develop their reporting and storytelling skills under industry experts. In addition to his writing, Karthik has experience creating educational content during internships, enhancing his research, writing, and communication skills.

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Arunaditya Aima

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