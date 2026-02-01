Aaron Boone Put on Notice as Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Favoritism Refuses to Die Down, Per Insider

Is this story with the New York Yankees ever going to end? All season long, we heard the Yankees fans say that Aaron Boone seems to be favouring Anthony Volpe. And instances like when prospects like Spencer Jones were not given chances, even with injuries in the team, showed it. And now, we are running the same thing back again.

In the recent episode of the Locked on Yankees Podcast, the hosts talked about how Anthony Volpe has been given a very, very long rope.

“More time than the fan base is going to want,” said Brian McKeon. “I think he’s going to get a… a fairer shake than he probably deserves.”

Anthony Volpe struggled badly throughout the 2025 season for the Yankees, batting just .212 over 153 games with a .663 OPS and striking out 157 times.

Volpe also tied for the major league lead with 19 errors and saw his defensive metric fall to −6 Outs Above Average. This high error count followed a partial shoulder injury that required surgery after the season. Despite these numbers, manager Aaron Boone kept Volpe as the everyday shortstop for the full season.

Fans witnessed many mistakes but saw no reduction in his playing time.

Volpe’s problems were especially visible compared to prospect Spencer Jones in the minors during 2025. Across 116 minor league games, Jones hit 35 home runs with a .274 average and .933 OPS. He also stole 29 bases while producing 80 RBIs in 2025.

Jones showed power and speed that made him one of the top Yankees prospects at both Double-A and Triple-A. These strong minor league numbers made many observers question why Jones did not get more big league chances.

Imago September 16th, 2025: New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe 11 looks on in the fourth inning during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis. /CSM Minneapolis USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250916_zma_c04_123 Copyright: xStevenxGarciax

The Yankees’ decision to keep Volpe despite struggles continued a pattern of favoritism throughout the season.

Boone publicly backed Anthony Volpe in interviews even as his stats lagged well below average. Yankees management repeatedly emphasized trust in his abilities despite clear offensive and defensive regression. Volpe’s consistency in the lineup contrasted sharply with his poor league performance.

Fans saw the same pattern repeated in games where Volpe’s numbers remained low.

Meanwhile, Spencer Jones remained mostly in Triple-A despite a strong performance that suggested readiness for the majors. Minor league reports showed Jones scoring high in home runs, extra-base hits, and runs overall. His OPS was near a full .900 in Triple-A indicated he could contribute at the next level.

Analysts noted his power numbers put him among the best hitters in the minor leagues. Yet roster crowding kept him from debuting with the Yankees in 2025.

Looking forward, giving young players like Jones real chances could help the team if they want to win consistently. Volpe’s continuous playing time did not match his performance struggles in 2025. Strong minor league numbers show Jones has earned opportunities to prove himself.

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees may need to adjust roles based on performance rather than history. Allowing merit-based promotions could strengthen the team’s long-term roster depth.

Amid favoritism claims, it looks like Volpe could be back with the Yankees sooner than thought

The New York Yankees seem to have a way of rewriting timelines when it suits them, and Aaron Boone is clearly on board. Anthony Volpe, fresh off arthroscopic surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder, might be back in action sooner than projected. Fans who tracked his 153-game, .212 batting season know patience has already been stretched thin.

Anthony Volpe underwent surgery in October to fix a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury he first felt in early May during a dive and played through for months with two cortisone shots before the procedure.

The Yankees have said he likely won’t be ready until April or May, and GM Brian Cashman noted he’s pushing hard in rehab at the Tampa complex. Volpe’s injury showed up in his 2025 stat line of .212 average, .663 OPS, 19 home runs, and 72 RBI in 153 games, numbers well below league norms.

While Volpe battled injury, his bat and glove numbers dipped, and fans felt the decline as errors piled up and offensive production lagged compared to expectations. Manager Aaron Boone often kept Volpe in the lineup despite the struggles, showing trust in his ability to help the team.

Cashman has reiterated that the club still sees Volpe as their shortstop when healthy, giving context to the ongoing uncertainty.

Looking toward 2026, Volpe’s rehab progress and offseason work could reshape his timeline and influence his role on Opening Day. The Yankees are watching closely at the three-to-four month mark, which could shift expectations for his return to the field.

Fans, meanwhile, follow each update with keen interest, knowing his health directly affects New York’s shortstop picture.