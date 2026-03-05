Aaron Boone Refuses to Trust Latest MLB Technology as Alex Cora Admits Infamous Umpire’s Threat

Even with robot umpires on the horizon, Aaron Boone is convinced he’ll still find a way to get ejected from a ballgame. Even Alex Cora thinks that ejections will not be over for him any time soon. Especially when infamous umpires like Laz Díaz will continue to make primary calls.

To control the extent of human umpiring errors, MLB has decided to introduce the Automated Ball-Strike System from the 2026 season. Ball-strike calls are the ones to ignite most controversies and managerial ejections. With that under a robot’s control, the Yankees manager should ideally get more opportunities to be on good behavior.

But according to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark, that is less likely to happen, and even Boone himself agrees.

“Oh, I’ll still get ejected. I’m actually trying not to get ejected. I want to get ejected less. But I’ll still get ejected,” shared the Yankee skipper to The Athletic.

Even with the ABS, human plate umpires will make the initial balls-and-strikes calls, which the teams can challenge.

Each team will get two challenges in a single game, and if successful, the team will retain the challenge. But this does not eliminate the possibility of managerial ejection.

Per The Athletic, Aaron Boone has been leading his division, and sometimes, even the entire league (2022 to 2025), for most ejections for five years in a row (2021 to 2025). But will he continue leading with the ABS in place as well?

Boone told Stark, “I actually think it adds another component to get ejected. Again, I hope to be getting ejected less, but I think, there’s a dozen things that, because of this, can cause a confrontation or whatever.”

In the post-robotized era, too, managers will get multiple chances to go on a tirade over umpires’ calls and get ejected.

For instance, teams may run out of challenges, and issues may arise when a ball/strike challenge changes a call on a pitch where the base runners were running, and the umpires have to decide where to put those runners.

But per The Athletic’s reports, an umpire thinks that checked-swing ejections will top the list.

There are also the infamous replays that drive Boone “crazy.”

Boone accumulated 35 ejections under his name in the last five years. Among these, 26 came from ball/strikes and 6 from replays.

But now, with the ABS in place, The Athletic also asked Cora if someone else might take Boone’s place. Cora does not believe so, and he himself has one infamous umpire in mind that can get him ejected, too.

Beyond Aaron Boone: Alex Cora admits to the Laz Díaz threat

The Boston Red Sox skipper has one umpire in mind who can get managers ejected, even with the ABS. It’s the veteran MLB official Laz Díaz.

Díaz has earned his reputation as one of the least accurate umpires.

Cora told The Athletic, “I’ll get thrown out — somehow, some way. Laz (Díaz) will throw me out.”

Cora faced off with Díaz when he was the Houston Astros’ bench coach in 2017.

Imago Home plate umpire Laz Diaz responds to the St. Louis Cardinals dugout after players yell, disagreeing with a call in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SLP2022062802 BILLxGREENBLATT

Díaz threw him out over an argument about the condition of the baseball that Angels pitcher Parker Bridwell was using. It was Cora’s first MLB ejection, too.

Alex Cora’s latest ejection came in 2025 in a game against the Mets over a strike-zone call. And that incident has one interesting fact to notice.

Though the ejection came from umpire Mike Estabrook, Díaz was the crew chief and stepped in to restrain the Red Sox skipper.

Díaz, in general, has been in the middle of controversial calls. Like the questionable fan interference ruling in Tampa Bay that drew widespread criticism.

Last year in June, Díaz made the worst strike call in MLB history, according to Umpire Auditor.

In a match between the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers, Díaz called a third strike ending Jake Magnum’s chance at bat when the pitch was thrown outside by almost 7 inches.

So, in the end, Aaron Boone and Alex Cora being skeptical doesn’t seem really far-fetched. Does it?