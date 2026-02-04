Aaron Boone Risks Yankees’ Future With Bold Anthony Volpe Spring Training Call

The New York Yankees might have added depth to their pitching department with Ryan Weathers. But looking at the offense, the Yankees are running it back, especially with Cody Bellinger returning. That means that the offense is not going to see many changes, and that means Aaron Boone still backs Anthony Volpe.

In a recent interview with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Aaron Boone talked about Anthony Volpe and how he still believes in Volpe’s ability.

“I think he’s really talented,” said Boone. And when asked if he will play shortstop in the spring training, Boone said, “I would expect him to… he’s in that final phase to where he, before he starts to hit… I think a few weeks away from starting to hit.”

Yankees fans questioned Aaron Boone’s favoring of Anthony Volpe after uninterrupted starts despite prolonged 2025 struggles. Volpe played 153 games in 2025 while batting .212 with a .663 OPS overall season.

He struck out 157 times and committed 19 errors, leading the majors defensively that year. Despite these numbers, Boone kept Volpe as the everyday shortstop across the entire season in 2025. That decision sparked repeated favoritism claims when alternatives never replaced him during slumps that season.

Boone publicly defended Volpe throughout 2025, citing talent, while performance metrics kept declining late in the season.

Volpe’s Outs Above Average fell to -6 after an earlier Gold Glove defense season peak. His offensive slump worsened post-injury, later requiring shoulder surgery after the season in October. Fans watched mistakes accumulate without reduced playing time or benchings for accountability all year.

Podcast hosts echoed frustration, saying Anthony Volpe received more time than the fanbase expected in 2025.

USA Today via Reuters May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates his solo home run as he runs the bases against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

That narrative softened when Aaron Boone acknowledged competition and timelines for Volpe returning from injury.

Comments suggested shortstop was no longer guaranteed, especially with José Caballero acquired last season. Caballero led MLB with 49 stolen bases in 2025, proving immediate value league-wide.

He also hit .266 with the Yankees while playing multiple defensive positions during 40 games. Those developments made fans believe Volpe would need to earn a job again this spring.

Boone later confirmed Volpe would take ground balls and resume batting soon in the spring. He stated Volpe’s range of motion fully returned during the ongoing rehabilitation after the surgery timeline.

Aaron Boone said weight training and workouts were normalized, with hitting weeks away per the medical staff. That update signaled Volpe was preparing normally for the upcoming spring training schedule with the Yankees organization.

Momentum shifted again as reports showed Anthony Volpe nearing a full-strength return by the March camp.

With Caballero available, the Yankees possess proven insurance if Volpe struggles again in early-season games. Caballero’s versatility covers shortstop, second base, and outfield in emergencies, as seenin 2025 usage.

The Yankees also saw Caballero produce offensively during a limited 40-game sample with New York. That depth allows Aaron Boone flexibility without forcing Volpe through extended struggles like the 2025 season.

As Spring Training approaches, evidence suggests competition exists, yet Anthony Volpe remains trusted by the coaching staff.

If things go as predicted, things might get very difficult for Anthony Volpe

Aaron Boone keeps preaching patience, as if his pep talks can rewrite three years of underwhelming results. Anthony Volpe is still getting the full organizational backing, yet every projection whispers a harsher truth about his ceiling. If things go as predicted, Volpe might finally discover that goodwill alone doesn’t make a shortstop a reliable starter.

The local fanbase has grown uneasy watching Anthony Volpe’s bat struggle through three big league seasons with the Yankees.

Across 153 games in 2025, Volpe hit just .212 with a .272 on‑base percentage and 83 wRC+ at the plate. Manager Aaron Boone publicly backed him despite Volpe logging 19 errors, tied for the most among shortstops in the majors.

That combination of promise and frustration has shaped a weary but hopeful narrative around his role.

Looking ahead to 2026, neutral projections paint a modest picture for Volpe’s offense and overall value.

FanGraphs’ Steamer forecasts him to average .234 with a 96 wRC+, a slight uptick but still below league average. His projected 2.1 fWAR ranks 27th among the top 30 shortstops next season, indicating limited overall impact.

Steamer also anticipates Anthony Volpe playing just 106 games, factoring in recovery from a partially torn labrum.

Despite those offensive concerns, the defensive outlook offers a clearer story of skill and regression.

Volpe has previously earned a Gold Glove and posted elite defensive metrics, but advanced stats in 2025 showed him tied for the most errors and a negative OAA mark. If his defense rebounds closer to earlier levels, he could provide value above league replacement.

Yet the blend of low offensive output and uneven defense underscores why his future role remains uncertain.