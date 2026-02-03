Aaron Boone Takes Firm Stance on Yankees “Running It Back”, Eyes Bronx Redemption by Toppling Dodgers

This whole season for the New York Yankees was about going and getting Cody Bellinger and nothing much. And they did add Cody Bellinger for a huge $162.5 million deal, but did that make the team better? Many of the fans think that the Yankees are running it back for the 2026 season, and it won’t work. But Aaron Boone begs to differ.

In a recent interview with Michael Kay, Aaron Boone was asked, “What do you say to fans that say, ‘Well, they’re just running it back?’ What do you say to them?”

Aaron Boone said, “I think we’re better because of the people that we added.” Boone continued saying, “We have a long way to go to prove that we’re that caliber team.”

The Yankees are planning to run it back in 2026 by keeping most of the 2025 roster intact.

They re-signed Cody Bellinger on a five-year, $162.5 million deal after his productive season. FanGraphs ZiPS projects New York at 87 wins, down from the 94 wins posted in 2025. That projection places them fourth in the AL East behind Toronto, Boston, and Baltimore.

It signals concern that roster continuity may not match a division that aggressively improved.

Fan frustration has grown after owner Hal Steinbrenner said it would be ideal to reduce payroll.

The Yankees carried a $319 million payroll in 2025, third-highest in Major League Baseball. Former Yankee Clint Frazier criticized those comments, citing the franchise’s $8.2 billion valuation. Frazier argued that large revenues should translate into aggressive roster upgrades, not financial caution.

Many fans echoed that sentiment, viewing the approach as small-market behavior from a big-market franchise.

Manager Aaron Boone remains confident that continuity can still lead to contention this season.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Houston Astros Mar 30, 2024 Houston, Texas, USA New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone 17 and New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge 99 watch the action from the dugout against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Houston Minute Maid Park Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx 20240330_mku_wb3_023

Boone has repeatedly stated that the Yankees believe they have a strong and talented roster. He pointed to internal growth and returning contributors as reasons for optimism entering 2026. Boone has also acknowledged the Dodgers’ spending model, calling their organizational build impressive.

Still, he maintains that success is not guaranteed by payroll size alone.

General manager Brian Cashman has strongly rejected claims that the Yankees are simply running it back.

He emphasized the impact of returning players and second-half additions like David Bednar and Camilo Doval.

Cashman also cited injured stars returning, including Gerrit Cole, as meaningful roster upgrades. He has stated the Yankees believe this roster remains championship-caliber despite limited external additions.

Cashman insists postseason outcomes hinge on execution rather than offseason spending totals.

The Los Angeles Dodgers provide a sharp contrast, projecting over $450 million in payroll and luxury taxes combined. Boone has openly admired how Los Angeles combines spending, development, and sustained postseason success. Steinbrenner has said matching that spending level is unrealistic and not the Yankees’ strategy. Despite this, the Yankees still won 94 games and reached the postseason in 2025.

Boone believes that with this team, they can provide a stiff competition and hopefull knockoff the Dodgers and get their crown back.

Aaron Boone believes solving October execution issues could turn continuity into a legitimate championship run.

The Yankees could put a stop to “running it back” by signing a $24 million catcher

Aaron Boone keeps insisting on “running it back,” but even he must see the lineup isn’t exactly built for déjà vu. The Yankees are staring at a roster gap that no pep talk can cover: a catcher who can swing the right way against lefties, something their current trio fails to deliver.

The Yankees’ catching group had a total .697 OPS in 2025, showing clear offensive weakness behind the plate.

Austin Wells was the starter, playing 126 games and hitting 21 home runs with a .712 OPS, marking him as the club’s most used catcher. Ben Rice emerged as a potent bat, but the Yankees mostly used him at DH or first base due to defensive questions, leaving the catcher role thin.

All three catchers on the 40‑man roster bat left‑handed, creating a platoon gap against left‑handed pitching.

Austin Wells isn’t going anywhere, having logged the bulk of innings and producing career highs in counting stats in 2025, including 71 RBIs. Rice’s bat has been strong, giving the club offense they value even when he isn’t catching full-time.

That leaves J.C. Escarra as the odd man out, with a .629 OPS in 40 games and limited offensive production. The catcher backup role remains unsettled without a right‑handed bat to balance the lefty trio.

Mitch Garver fits the specific catching need, batting right‑handed and compiling a career .832 OPS with 39 home runs over 851 plate appearances. He finished his stint with another .639 OPS and nine homers in 87 games in 2025, yet still offers a platoon edge versus left‑handed pitching. Signing Garver would inject right‑handed power into the catching mix, something currently missing.

The big picture shows this move addressing a clear roster hole backed by splits and career production data.