Aaron Boone’s Max Fried–Paul Blackburn Plan Falls Flat as Yankees Nation Gives Up Even Before Spring Training

While the Yankees are mostly “running it back” from last season, that approach shows up on the pitching side, too. With names like Will Warren, Cam Schlittler, and Carlos Rodón already in the mix, and Max Fried sticking around, the rotation looks very similar to what we saw last year, just with one big addition: Gerrit Cole. After barely having Cole available last season, the expectation is that he’ll be back this year. However, not everyone is feeling great about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reportedly, in a recent podcast, manager Aaron Boone talked about how he’s mapping out the rotation heading into Opening Day, but Yankees fans don’t seem to be buying what he’s selling. Why? Because with both Cole and Rodón still working their way back to full strength, Boone’s plans are already making parts of the fanbase nervous!

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re talking about probably [Max] Fried, [Cam] Schlittler, [Will] Warren, [Ryan] Weathers and [Luis] Gil to start the season in the rotation,” Boone said Sunday on MLB Network Radio. “And you always have [Ryan] Yarbrough and [Paul] Blackburn there that can fill that role very capably.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what really set fans off is the way Boone talked around the Opening Day rotation. Check how he carefully leaves out both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón, while floating Paul Blackburn as an option instead. That omission didn’t go unnoticed, and it’s a big reason Yankees fans are already frustrated. But why?

Well, Rodón’s situation is fairly clear. He had a procedure on his left elbow to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur, and he’s not expected to be ready for Opening Day 2026. Best-case scenario, he’s back sometime in April or early May. But as Boone has already said that the team isn’t going to rush him, it basically tells fans they’ll be waiting a while before Rodón is back in the rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Now, Cole’s timeline feels even murkier. At first, there was hope he might be ready to start the 2026 season. But now, the most recent update suggests the 35-year-old may not return until around June. Again, Boone has echoed the same cautious approach here, which only adds to the uncertainty.

Boone seems prepared to lean on Max Fried and Paul Blackburn. And that’s where fans really start to panic. Blackburn, before being DFA’d by the Mets, put up a rough 6.85 ERA and 1.65 WHIP, giving up 18 earned runs in just 23.2 innings. And as for Fried, fans haven’t forgotten that ugly 7–1 loss to the Astros last August, when he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings!

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it’s not hard to see why Yankees fans are uneasy. With Cole and Rodón sidelined, questionable alternatives stepping in, and Boone preaching patience, the outlook for the Opening Day rotation has become a hot topic. And judging by the social media noise, the concern is very real.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Boone’s contingency plan gets called out

Will Boone’s alternatives for Rodón and Cole work out? Fans wonder. “I’m ready for the pain again,” one fan said. “Dogs*** rotation,” another added.

Well, we might agree with the fans here regarding their concerns. For example, Fried was overall a good investment for the Yankees last year. He posted a 1.92 ERA through his first 17 starts last year, and expectedly, Boone agreed to bet on him. However, things went wrong after June. Reportedly, after June, Fried had a 6.00 ERA in seven starts. So, how to manage if his struggle comes back this year?

ADVERTISEMENT

And with the frequent injury trend for Blackburn, we wonder how Boone would manage if he gets on IL once again this year. “They need to sign Zac Gallen for an insurance policy for Fried,” one user suggests.

While Gallen is coming off a 4.83 ERA last year, his career 3.58 ERA is what makes things suitable for Boone to field him behind Blackburn. For instance, Blackburn started last year after spending 15-days on the injured list with right knee inflammation. He then again went back to the IL in July with a right shoulder impingement. So, it’s better to keep insurance ready behind Blackburn.

“Blackburn? Hahahaha, it’s a joke at this point,” one user remarked. “So…August,” another added. So yes, no matter how much Aaron Boone shows his confidence with Fried and Blackburn, fans are yet to get over that haunting August last year. That 7-1 loss against the Astros showed how Fried was moving away from fastballs. Something fans do not want see again this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the last hope is to pray for the early return of Cole and Rodón. Until then, let’s hope that Aaron Boone’s bet would work.