Aaron Judge Beams With American Pride in Clear Message to Team USA Ahead of WBC Challenge

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA 2024: ALDS Yankees vs Royals OCT 10 October 10, 2024: New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge 99 before game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

As Aaron Judge prepares to captain Team USA for the first time, his definition of pressure isn’t found on a baseball diamond but on the front lines of a battlefield.

He winces at the thought of kids barely out of their teens putting everything on the front lines, contrasting it with his challenge in front of a crowd of 40,000. With such humility fueling his American pride, Judge calls for his team to be locked and loaded for the immediate task at hand.

Judge’s admiration for the service members is deeply rooted in his family, with his uncle being in the army and his grandfather serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. His patriotism isn’t limited to the pages of U.S. military history books.

He makes a point by singing “God Bless America” from outside the Yankees’ dugout during the seventh-inning stretch. Judge even connects with the veterans often before the game and lends his voice.

“I feel like sometimes veterans in this country get kind of pushed to the side after they do their duty. It’s kind of like, ‘All right, fit back into society,’ when that’s not always the easiest thing,” He told The Athletic earlier this week.

Judge keeps his perspective of leading the team by looking up at the young men and women serving the U.S. military.

“You’re 18, 19, 20 years old, and you’re going out there and fighting for your country, and you sacrifice everything. You sacrifice your whole life for the betterment of this country and the people around you that you don’t even know.”

His quiet acts of respect, combined with beaming gratitude rather than loud nationalism, make him step naturally into the captain’s shoes. Aaron Judge is ready to lead by example while staying humbled by those who truly sacrifice.

But the biggest pressure for Judge is to create a sense of brotherhood among the entire team before they take the field at Daikin Park on March 6.

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins Sep 16, 2025 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge 99 celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.

From former MVPs to Cy Young winners, from All-Stars to World Series champions, the U.S. team boasts legends from every corner of MLB. Not to mention the pressure of returning without a trophy from the last tournament after losing to Japan.

But instead of letting pressure mount up, Judge sends a clear message to the team.

“Hey, we’ve got a job to do. We’re from different teams. But let’s all buy into what we’ve got here because there were a lot of sacrifices that took place to get us here in this position.”

Beyond the pride and gratitude, Aaron Judge is rallying the star-studded team through trust and unity.

His first move is to create a personal connection with each teammate. Because he wouldn’t take advice from someone who doesn’t know him or what he is going through.

Aaron Judge gets personal: You can’t rule who you don’t know

It looks like his strategy is already working. There are two group chats at least, one each for the hitters and pitchers. And his phone is constantly buzzing.

The energy level exploded after the men’s hockey team won the gold at the Winter Olympics. Jack Hughes’ game-winner had Aaron’s entire team fired up with a lot of ‘LFG’ reactions. And Judge jumping in to celebrate the special moment certainly solidified their bond.

This national pride that erupted in the group chat is exactly the vibe Captain America wants to carry into the WBC.

He acknowledged how the hockey team delivered under pressure and wants the same motivation to fuel his team. That’s why a personal connection is non-negotiable for him.

“So that when stuff hits the fan,” he remains steadfast, “you can trust me when I give you advice or when I don’t give you advice.”

Aaron Judge doesn’t believe in barking orders and is never loud or flashy with his American pride. He is calm and resolute, whether he is at the plate for the Yankees or honoring the veterans pregame. But this time it’s slightly different.

He is leading the U.S. team on the world stage, not just for the pinstripes faithful. As the WBC slowly arrives, Aaron Judge draws all the attention with a characteristically simple yet powerful truth: “Now It’s Our Turn.”