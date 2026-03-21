Aaron Judge Breaks Silence Over Mounting Criticism After Team USA Suffers Unexpected Heartbreak

Something was off with Team USA during the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC). While the other countries were spotted dancing, celebrating with props, the USA looked like they were logging in for work. Not once did it look like they had come to conquer. They ended up losing in the finals to Venezuela 3–2 on Tuesday. However, it is Aaron Judge, the USA’s captain, who has faced the brunt of the criticism from the fans.

Judge is standing in the center of the storm amidst all the drama transpiring their way. Fans have been constantly castigating him, saying that he lacks passion. They pointed fingers by questioning his love for the game.

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He finally opened up on the issue and said, “You know, grinding as a six-year-old in the backyard with my dad. That’s where our passion came from as kids. If I don’t show it outwardly like that, it doesn’t mean I don’t love the game.”

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Over the years, fans have noticed that the WBC acts more as a festive season, and this edition was no different. The Italians came up with an espresso celebration while the likes of Mexico and Great Britain showed visible emotion, with fans matching that energy in the stands.

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Teams like the Dominican Republic and Venezuela had a festival-like feeling throughout the tournament. The emotional celebration, the energy in the dugout, and how they were engaging with the crowd and fans were on display for everyone. In comparison, Team USA looked quieter and lacked energy.

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However, Aaron Judge was quick to push back against the criticism. He highlighted the differences in how everyone approaches the game and how these vary across cultures.

“Everybody’s different. Every culture is different,” he said. “I loved everything that Mexico was doing, Great Britain, the D.R., and how they celebrate the game; it was amazing. If they’re going to say we don’t have the passion – my passion is grinding in this [batting] cage when nobody’s watching.”

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‘Captain America,’ also pointed out that whatever was shown on camera wasn’t the actual reflection of his team and their approach. According to him, his team had a more focused way of dealing with the games, and how the celebrations shown only on camera shouldn’t define ‘enjoyment.’

Moreover, he pointed out how his players are conditioned because of the long MLB season. And with the WBC being just two weeks long, it led to a more intense and focused approach from the team.

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The team’s offense struggled in the semifinal and the final, producing only four runs. Despite that, the blame was solely put on the team’s energy levels. Now, whatever the reason might be for the defeat, it was definitely something the fans didn’t see coming.

WBC 2026 Final – Tough pill to swallow

Fans were in utter disbelief when they saw Eugenio Suarez smash a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the ninth inning at the loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.

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That is when Venezuela secured its first-ever WBC title after defeating the USA. The way Americans played in the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) is under the scanner after they lost in the much-awaited finals.

During the finals, Judge went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, as the captain received criticism for his playing style. The pitchers of Venezuela kept holding the fort against the USA hitters for most parts of the match until Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run. On the back of this move, Americans levelled the contest at 2-2.

For all the USA fans, it is a tough pill to digest as Aaron Judge prioritised playing for his country over the New York Yankees. He bartered those iconic stripes for the white, red, and blue of Team USA. Cut to now, the Americans’ performance was disappointing for baseball lovers.

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Judge’s dream to play for his country added an emotional angle to it. But now, since the USA succumbed, it is difficult for the fans to shy away from their emotions.