Aaron Judge Fires Warning At Shohei Ohtani and Rest of MLB As He Announces Clear WBC Goals

When fans talk about Aaron Judge’s unfinished business, most point straight to the obvious. Yes, he still doesn’t have a World Series ring. But that’s not the only box left unchecked, as Aaron Judge has also never won a World Baseball Classic with Team USA. In fact, this year marks his first time even playing in the WBC, and he’s doing it as the team’s captain!

So before he fully turns his focus back to the MLB grind and another World Series chase, Judge has a different goal at the top of his list: winning the WBC. And guess what, that won’t be easy, especially with Japan standing in the way, led by Shohei Ohtani. Still, if Judge’s spring training debut is any indication, and by what he said after that game, he’s clearly locked in and taking this challenge seriously.

“We’ve got the WBC coming up, which I’m excited about, and an exciting Yankees season,” Judge said after his spring game against the Tigers. “We’ve got a lot of unfinished business from last season, especially the way it ended for us. I’m just trying to put myself in the best position to help this team win a lot of ballgames.”

So, Aaron Judge made the statement to whom it may concern. And his spring training debut is a pretty loud way of announcing his arrival. He notably crushed two HRs in the third inning and another in the fourth against the Tigers. But in the WBC, he won’t be doing it alone either. Team USA is stacked, with stars like Bryce Harper, Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt Jr., Cal Raleigh, and Kyle Schwarber lining up alongside him.

But when Judge talks about “unfinished business,” he’s not just talking about the WBC. He’s also been open about how the Yankees came up short of making a deep postseason run last year. So for Aaron Judge, the mission is clear. A WBC title and a World Series ring are both still out there, and he wants them both.

What helps his case is that he’s finally healthy. Remember, that right flexor strain that landed him on the IL for 10 days and limited him to DH duties for a month last summer. It now looks firmly in the rearview mirror. In spring training, there were no throwing issues at all.

And then there’s Japan, specifically Shohei Ohtani. With Ohtani limited to hitting in the WBC, this matchup turns into a pure slugger-versus-slugger showdown. Which naturally brings the debate roaring back to life: when it’s just bat versus bat, who’s the better hitter: Judge or Ohtani?

Aaron Judge is confident with the Yankees roster, too

Even though Aaron Judge admitted that it was “frustrating” watching the Yankees’ low-key offseason moves, the end outcome might have satisfied him. During his first spring training media session, Aaron Judge didn’t hide it at all. “It was brutal,” he said. “I’m like, I see a lot of free agents out there.”

Well, Judge also shared that he let the front office know how he felt. Also, he focused on a few players he thought could help. One of those was Cody Bellinger, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees with a five-year, $162.5 million deal.

So, once that major piece was locked in, things started to fall into place. Trent Grisham returning to center field, Paul Goldschmidt coming back in a reserve role, and a handful of complementary moves helped round out the roster. By the end of it all, Judge was genuinely pleased with how the Yankees’ offseason wrapped up.

So even if some fans are still skeptical about whether a largely similar 2025 roster can truly contend for a World Series, Judge clearly isn’t. From his perspective, this team has what it needs, and he believes they’re ready to prove it.