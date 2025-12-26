It looks like the New York Yankees have decided that they are simply not going to push for big-money players until pushed. And Aaron Judge saw this opportunity and said ‘Thank You’ and is pushing Brian Cashman to spend big on one player, Cody Bellinger.

Aaron Judge is pushing big time for Cody Bellinger to be a Yankee next season.

“The pursuit of Bellinger is also endorsed by the Yankees’ captain,” reported SNY. “Heyman reports Aaron Judge is “a big advocate” for a long-term commitment with the former MVP… It’s unclear when Bellinger will take himself off the free-agent market.”

The New York Yankees are focused on re-signing Cody Bellinger, their top target this offseason, as the Mets and other teams have expressed interest. Bellinger, 30, hit .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBI, and posted an .814 OPS during the 2025 season, showing his value as a middle-of-the-order bat.

The Yankees have been quiet in free agency, re-signing only Trent Grisham for 22 million and adding Amed Rosario, Paul Blackburn, and Ryan Yarbrough.

This approach suggests the team is waiting on Cody Bellinger to make a decision while managing payroll near the projected 300 million for 2026.

The Yankees view Bellinger as essential to their offense and outfield alignment, providing both a left-handed bat and defensive flexibility. His performance over the past three seasons, hitting .281 average with 73 home runs in 412 games, has eased durability concerns and increased his market value.

Aaron Judge has publicly supported Bellinger’s return, with reports calling him a big advocate, reinforcing Bellinger’s importance to the team. The financial projections indicate a potential deal of 30 million per year over six years, fitting long-term payroll plans while securing a proven impact player.

If the Yankees fail to sign Cody Bellinger, they risk leaving Judge without complementary offensive support during his prime years, limiting championship chances.

The fallback plan involves relying on Austin Hays and Jasson Dominguez, who do not offer the same consistent production or lineup stability. Losing Bellinger would leave a clear gap in both offense and defense, weakening the Yankees against AL East rivals like the Blue Jays.

Securing Bellinger would maintain competitive balance, satisfy team needs, and preserve Judge’s opportunity to compete at the highest level while he remains in his prime.

The silence ends here, as Aaron Judge steps in where Brian Cashman hesitates publicly. Judge backing Cody Bellinger reframes the Yankees’ plan from patience into pointed intent now. If Cashman listens, the Yankees pay once, loudly, and let the roster fall in line.

Even with Judge’s support, the Yankees are bracing for a Cody Bellinger deal failure

Aaron Judge is cheering from the dugout, Brian Cashman is pacing the office, and the Yankees are nervously recalculating. In the Bronx, optimism and spreadsheets collide as one high-stakes contract hangs in limbo. Everyone’s talking about who’s going to blink first, and the quiet tension is louder than any ticker-tape parade.

The Yankees enter the offseason with significant uncertainty as Cody Bellinger opted out of his 2025 contract, leaving a gap in right-handed power in the outfield. Bellinger hit .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs over 152 games in 2025, providing both offensive production and defensive versatility.

With other teams, including the Mets, showing interest, New York faces the possibility of losing their top target.

To address this, the Yankees have explored alternatives, focusing on a right-handed bat capable of complementing their left-heavy lineup.

Austin Hays has emerged as a potential replacement, entering free agency after hitting .266 with 15 home runs and 64 RBIs for Cincinnati in 2025. He posted a .319 average, .400 on-base, and .549 slugging over 105 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, making him valuable in matchup situations.

While Hays offers a cost-effective option and veteran experience, his overall production and defensive metrics do not match Bellinger’s full-season impact.

If signed, he could provide balance and flexibility for the Yankees, bridging the gap while prospects and lineup adjustments develop.

Judge can cheer all he wants, but the Yankees know numbers won’t bend to hope. Cashman faces a delicate puzzle, balancing payroll, roster needs, and Bellinger’s uncertain decision. Fans will watch every move closely, realizing free agency dramas can sting even in New York.