“Aaron Judge is a Part of the Problem”: Yankees Star Blamed After Team’s Humiliating Exit From Playoff

The best hitter in the lineup, Aaron Judge, could only watch from the dugout as the Tampa Bay Rays swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS. Even with Judge on the team, the Yankees lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and dropped the ALDS 3-1 in 2025. But this year’s elimination struck harder. The best rotation, one of the best bullpens, and the third-highest payroll went to waste, as the Yankees were barely able to string together any runs. The Rays outscored them 10-5. As the Yankees fell short of a World Series title for the 17th year, an MLB analyst called Aaron Judge out for his lack of action against the manager.

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“I think Aaron Judge is part of the problem. I do. We all point to Hal; we all point to Cashman; we all point to Boone; and rightfully so. Like, those guys deserve blame. But so does Aaron Judge. I think Aaron Judge is comfortable with this country club,” said Tommy Lugauer on WFAN Sports Radio.

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“I believe Tibbs was fired from the Knicks because the players wanted him out of there…If Aaron Judge walked into Hal’s office or Cashman’s office with other players on the team and said, ‘We want this Boone out of here,’ Boone would be out of here. But I think the players, especially Aaron Judge, like this type of atmosphere and this type of environment.”

The WFAN host blamed Aaron Judge for his lack of control and leadership inside the clubhouse. He also claimed that Judge has grown way too comfortable with the current team.

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Despite hailing from California and being a childhood fan of the San Francisco Giants, Judge has never left the Yankees since his debut in 2016. He has grown comfortable with the team and probably enjoys a certain amount of leverage.

The Yankees’ lineup is built around captain Aaron Judge, and with him injured this year, the offense was highly impacted.

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The pinstripes hit only .229 and went 52-43 without him. On the contrary, they posted a .242 BA and a 41-25 record with Judge on the roster this year.

After fracturing his first right rib, followed by a Grade 2 calf strain, Judge played only 66 games this season and was not included in the playoff roster.

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Furthermore, Judge has not firmly opposed Aaron Boone’s decisions, other than wanting to play in the postseason.

However, Aaron Boone has led the Yankees to 8 playoff appearances in 9 seasons, which cannot be ignored. But the skipper has not been able to lift the team above the championship threshold, as the World Series title remained out of reach. And yet, Boone’s job has never really been on the hot seat, with GM Brian Cashman backing him in the front office.

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Boone’s managerial contract runs through the 2027 season.

Lugauer believes that if Judge had opposed him, there would have been no way Boone’s tenure would have lasted so long without a World Series ring. Even the New York Knicks fired coach Tom Thibodeau in June 2025 because the front office believed he would not be able to deliver a championship. Key players had also voiced their frustrations with him over heavy workloads.

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Certain players, including Mikal Bridges, expressed frustration regarding their restricted offensive roles and heavy reliance on a stagnant system centered around Jalen Brunson. The front office felt Thibodeau was outcoached during the Pacers series, citing late lineup adjustments, bench mistrust, and a major Game 1 fourth-quarter collapse. After the Knicks’ 51-31 season and an Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, the organization concluded that a fresh coaching voice was needed to push the roster.

Though Judge has not directly called out Boone, he criticized the Yankees’ front office after the Tampa Bay Rays swept the Yankees in the AL Division Series.

“We’re the Yankees,” Judge said, per ESPN.

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“I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do and if we got holes, it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, we got to go out there and get it. That’s why I signed back here to play with the Yankees, is to fight for a championship every single year and go all-in. That’s what I do every offseason is to get ready to give this team and this city everything I got. So I expect them to do the same.”

However, whether the New York Yankees will be able to build a championship-winning team remains doubtful as the current CBA expires on December 1. Until a new CBA is finalized, there is always a chance of a lockout next season.