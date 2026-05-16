Aaron Judge Leaves Past Derek Jeter Yet Again With $1M MLB Feat

Last year, Aaron Judge joined the legendary company of Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa for the most 50-homer seasons in MLB history. This year, he has already launched 16 HRs and looks locked in for yet another 50-HR campaign. But his dominance isn’t stopping at the plate. After his one-of-one signed card fetched $5.2 million last March, Judge has now pulled off another million-dollar milestone, leaving past Derek Jeter yet again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“All rise: Rare Aaron Judge baseball card sells for close to $1 million at auction,” New York Post Sports shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Judge is doing what he does best: crushing records.

The Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor one-of-one card was absolutely in mint condition. It was pictured with Aaron Judge during his first professional season with the Yankees. The card was sold for a jaw-dropping $838,750 on Friday in an auction.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor card is rare because it features a highly exclusive “1-of-1” serial stamp and captures him just after he was drafted by the Yankees. For the unversed, a Superfractor is the rarest parallel in the Bowman Chrome product line. Unlike standard base cards or other colored refractors that have hundreds or thousands of copies, the Superfractor has exactly one copy produced in the entire world.

What’s most interesting is how the card went to the auction house. Reportedly, the card was owned by a Texan family without knowing its full worth. A dealer came to check the card and instantly offered a $25000 for the same. The owner might have sold it off had the dealer turned out to be a good Samaritan. “Don’t, this card is worth a lot more. You should reach out to an auction house,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The card was then sent to Heritage Auctions and auctioned off at such a price on Friday. “Collectors helping other collectors is the foundation of our hobby, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions said. “The huge result for the card is a life-changing moment for the consignor and his family, and we couldn’t be happier for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2018, Derek Jeter‘s rookie card was sold for $99,100. This means Aaron Judge now dwarfs him in terms of rookie card auction value. Judge’s autographed rookie card sold off for $5.2 million, while this unsigned one fetched around $1 million. Jeter may be well ahead of Judge in terms of World Series wins, but Judge takes the poll when it comes to fandom.

Last March, the autographed version of the same Aaron Judge card fetched a record $5.2 million. It became the most expensive modern baseball card ever sold.

ADVERTISEMENT

After this feat in March, Aaron Judge beat Mike Trout’s previous record of $3.936 million in 2020. Additionally, he beat Shohei Ohtani’s 2025 Topps Chrome Gold Logoman autographed card, which sold for $3 million. Aaron Judge’s $5.2 million card is now tied with Mickey Mantle and LeBron James in the top 10 highest-paid sports cards.

But leaving aside Judge’s off-field heroics, he is no less inside the field as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Judge is on a record-breaking spree at the plate as well

Amid the ongoing Subway Series, Aaron Judge is creating history in terms of his OPS. He now has a career OPS of 1.120 against the Mets, which is one of the highest marks in MLB history for any player with at least 100 plate appearances against them. He is just behind the Cardinals legends, Stan Musial (1.198 OPS) and Mark McGwire (1.129).

Legendary names like Michael Young (1.097 OPS) and Frank Thomas (1.078 OPS) are trailing behind Judge. There are still two games left in the Subway Series. Chances are high that Judge would cross McGwire in the OPS race.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, not all his records are on the positive side. Aaron Judge scored no home runs in the first game of the Subway Series, and that left him without a big hit in the last four games. One more game without a home run and he would tie Dwight Evans (385) for 68th on the all-time list. In the next two games against the Mets, Aaron Judge would thus create either of the history.

Only a World Series ring would be left. That would complete the legendary stats of Aaron Judge.