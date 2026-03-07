Aaron Judge Makes Honest Confession After Commanding Team USA Debut at WBC

Captain Aaron Judge has a lot at stake in this year’s World Baseball Classic. And the heavy pressure of leading Team USA at a world stage sets real-life Captain America’s heart racing.

Judge took the helm of Team USA, aiming to redeem last time’s defeat. His debut at the WBC, and that too as the captain, came with a smashing homer in his first at-bat. Judge and his cohort led Team USA to a 15-5 victory over Team Brazil on March 6. Post his debut match, Judge, though, had an honest confession to make in front of the media.

“I even go back to the first inning. Bobby Witt’s up there and they’re chanting “U-S-A.” My heart was pounding just on the on-deck circle,” revealed the captain.

To lead off the game, Bobby Witt Jr. hit an infield single and then stole second to set up the field for Judge. The New York Yankees’ captain took command, swinging a two-run homer off Bo Takahashi’s pitch that took a 405-meter flight.

Judge skipped the last WBC, prioritizing his commitment to the Yankees. It was his first season in the Bronx after being named captain of the Yankees. But this year, Judge took on the responsibility of Team USA, intending to complete all “unfinished business.”

In 2023, Samurai Japan beat Team USA 3-2 in the finals. Shohei Ohtani struck out USA captain Mike Trout, securing Japan’s victory.

Judge also spoke about the impact Daikin Park’s crowd left on him after his first WBC game.

According to Judge, “It was just an unreal atmosphere, and looking forward to just more moments like that as this tournament goes on. We’ve got a squad here that’s excited. We’re gelling pretty early, which has been great. It’s time to take care of some business.”

Team USA is one of the favorites to win the WBC this year, and Judge is leading a loaded squad that boasts stars like Tarik Skubal, albeit for only one game, and Paul Skenes. And his business is not only about leading the Yankees to a deeper postseason run in 2026, but making sure the USA stops Samurai Japan from defending their WBC title and snatching the crown for themselves.

Team USA’s lineup, which is built around Bobby Witt Jr., Cal Raleigh, and Judge himself, is deepened by Bryce Harper, Alex Bregman, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Schwarber. Along with Byron Buxton and Gunnar Henderson, the nine projected starters combined for a .274 average, .368 on base, .532 slugging, and 146 wRC+ in 2025. Team USA is entering this year’s WBC with a better offense than in any previous edition.

Judge himself is coming off a strong 2025 season after winning his second consecutive AL MVP award. He posted a league-leading OPS of 1.145, slashing .331/.457/.688 with 53 home runs in 2025. With a power-packed team like this, Judge should be one step ahead in reaching his goal.

Yet, Captain America could not help but feel nervous being a debutant, and another debutant from the opposing team left a lasting impact on him.

Aaron Judge praises the youngest WBC player in 2026

Aaron Judge made a fiery start to Team USA’s opening game against Brazil in the WBC. But the 17-year-old Brazilian pitcher Joseph Contreras put a stop to Judge’s prowess in the second inning. The teenager got Judge to ground out into a double play with the bases loaded.

In his debut game, Contreras pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, three walks, and one earned run. However, out of his first three pitches, two were strikes and both fastballs that topped at 97 mph.

Contreras’ performance impressed the veteran slugger.

Per Fox Sports: MLB, Judge told the media, “I know I wasn’t doing that at 17-years-old; that’s for sure. Just great stuff. I feel like he had some poise on the mound. Throwing upto 100 miles an hour. He’s facing Team USA, a lot of guys he’s probably seen on TV. But it was just impressive.”

Contreras is the youngest pitcher to make a WBC appearance since 2013, when 16-year-old Daniel Missaki debuted for Brazil as well.