Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With $5.2M Feat, Beating Shohei Ohtani & Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

At this point, Aaron Judge has stopped chasing records because records are now going after him. We already know how good Judge is on the field, but now, we are also witnessing his impact off the field.

It was recently reported by TOPPS, saying, “Aaron Judge has just set a new record for most expensive modern baseball card ever.”

Aaron Judge’s 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Pick Superfractor one‑of‑one autographed card sold for $5.2 million. It set a new modern baseball card record in a private sale through Fanatics Collect.

The sale beat the previous record of $3.936 million, set by a Mike Trout card in 2020. This Judge card adds historical value, as it was printed four years before his official rookie card. The buyer and seller have not yet revealed their identities.

Judge’s card now ranks among the top 10 highest‑paid sports cards ever, tied with a Mickey Mantle and a LeBron James card at $5.2 million on the all‑time list. That list also includes the NBA’s $12.9 million Jordan/Bryant card and Mantle’s $12.6 million Topps.

Before this, Judge’s most expensive sale was $324,000 in 2022 for the same card. Shohei Ohtani’s ultra‑rare 2025 Topps Chrome Gold Logoman autographed card sold for $3 million.

Paul Skenes’ rookie patch card sold for about $1.1 million, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 2016 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Autograph sold for $552K. These numbers show Judge now stands above many star players in card value, including Trout, Ohtani, and Skenes.

The ‘Gold Logoman’ cards are worth so much because they use real gold MLB logo patches worn by stars like Judge and Ohtani. MLB verifies these patches and links them to specific games.

The Ohtani Gold Logoman 1/1 shows a patch worn when he hit his seventh home run on April 29, 2025, versus the Marlins. That game‑verified history makes the patch tangible proof that collectors care about. Bidding for a dual Gold Logoman Judge/Ohtani card has already crossed $1.2 million.

The meteoric rise in value from $324,000 to $5.2 million captures a rare emotional moment for fans and collectors alike. As one family saw with Ohtani’s Gold Logoman card, pulling a 1/1 can change lives overnight.

Judge’s record now sits among legends like Jordan, Mantle, and Ruth on the all‑time sales list. This modern market peak shows how deep collector passion has grown over the last few years.

Aaron Judge backed after Team USA almost failed to qualify

Even though Aaron Judge’s cards are making huge numbers, it’s his performance on the field that has everyone talking. Team USA’s loss to Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic hit like a gut punch for fans, mainly because the rally fizzled and Judge struck out to end the game.

With the score 8‑6 and a runner on base in the ninth, Weissert struck out Judge to seal the USA’s fate. While the final strikeout felt like a massive blow, the damage had already been done at the start. Italy had built an early 8‑0 lead with home runs by Kyle Teel and Jac Caglianone.

The final strikeout against Italy should not overshadow the fact that Judge has been one of Team USA’s best hitters in the tournament. Over four games in this WBC, Aaron Judge averaged .250 with 2 home runs and a 1.054 OPS.

Judge hit a two‑run home run in the 5‑3 win over Mexico that kept the U.S. in a strong position. He also drew 5 walks in limited at‑bats, showing good patience at the plate. These facts show Judge did more good than harm, and his strikeout should not be the entire story.

The real problem was starters like Nolan McLean crumbling under pressure. While stars like Bryce Harper and Cal Raleigh were on the bench for most of the game, it led to Judge mostly doing the heavy lifting.

Taken together, these moments and Aaron Judge’s strong overall stats suggest that placing all the blame on him ignores the many parts of this loss that really cost Team USA.