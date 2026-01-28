Aaron Judge Puts 2 Yankees’ Futures at Risk as Veteran Writes Off Team for Blue Jays, Dodgers

Even after how the New York Yankees lost in the 2025 postseason against the Blue Jays, the team is running it back for the 2026 season with the same squad they had in 2025. This means that there are not going to be many changes in the team’s lineup. This means that youngsters who are waiting in line might not have a place in the team.

We have heard names like Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez for a long time. But we have not seen them get consistent chances. And with Cody Bellinger coming back, the chances of them getting traded are higher than playing in the lineup. And this is exactly what even Former Yankees Clint Frazier thinks.

“I still think in this present moment, Jasson Dominguez is the guy that they should trade,” said Frazier. “I wouldn’t be upset if they traded Spencer Jones… But maybe you could bundle them both.”

He also said, “The Yankees have to maximize that window that they’ve got. That window is Aaron Judge… And if you just continue to let these seasons pass… you’re just wasting the talent that he’s got.”

The New York Yankees have struggled to properly integrate young talents Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones into their roster.

Dominguez hit .257 with a .331 on-base percentage and .388 slugging percentage over 123 games in 2025.

Meanwhile, Spencer Jones has yet to appear in the majors despite hitting 35 home runs with a .933 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A. The lack of consistent opportunities has been largely due to Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger firmly holding the outfield positions.

Jasson Dominguez has received sporadic playing time in left field but has not excelled with the chances given. His 108 wRC+ over 46 games in 2025 reflects underwhelming production compared to expectations.

Jones, in contrast, made a strong start in the minors, 16 homers in 49 games, but his performance dipped when he went to Triple-A with just 19 homers in 67 games, raising concerns about his readiness. The Yankees’ decision to run it back for 2026 further complicates opportunities, reducing available spots for these young players.

With the Yankees retaining Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, trade speculation for Dominguez and Jones has increased before the 2026 deadline.

Dominguez has not shown sustained improvement, and Jones’s minor league hype has cooled after midseason struggles. This scenario might become risky because the Yankees face top-tier opponents in the Dodgers and Blue Jays.

The Dodgers defeated the Yankees 4-1 in the 2024 World Series, highlighting the franchise’s challenges against elite lineups and pitching.

The 2025 ALDS exposed the Yankees further, as the Blue Jays swept them decisively in the playoffs. Toronto outscored New York 21-9 over the three-game series, demonstrating superior pitching and hitting.

Since that postseason, the Blue Jays have strengthened both rotation depth and lineup efficiency with good additions like Dylan Cease.

Clint Frazier even expressed concern that the Yankees may not be equipped to challenge these improved teams effectively.

Dominguez and Jones’s uncertain roles could leave the Yankees with fewer tools against elite opponents like Toronto and Los Angeles.

While Bellinger and Judge remain cornerstones, the lack of contribution from young talent limits flexibility. Spencer Jones’s .933 OPS in the minors shows potential, but translation to the majors remains unproven.

As the Yankees run it back in 2026, balancing roster continuity with developmental patience has become a significant challenge.

Dominguez and Jones face an uphill battle while the New York Yankees cling to Judge and Bellinger’s spotlight. Fans might wonder if trading potential stars has become the real Yankees’ offseason strategy this year.

Is the Yankees running it back for 2026 not a bad thing?

The Yankees are pressing replay on 2025, with Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger hogging the spotlight while Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez linger in the shadows. It’s an unapologetic show of loyalty to stars, yet even former Yankees whisper: Is running it back brilliance, or stubbornly ignoring the future?

The New York Yankees are largely running it back for 2026 with the same core that went 94-68 and exited the ALDS.

Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger remain central after an offense that led MLB with 849 runs. That lineup also produced a league-best 119 wRC+ across the full 2025 season. General manager Brian Cashman retained most pieces, adding only Ryan Weathers while emphasizing continuity.

Still, 2025 carried clear flaws that shaped how the season ended for the Yankees.

They failed to win the AL East despite 94 wins, losing tiebreak ground late. A midseason slide and a poor Miami series after the deadline exposed execution issues. Those problems resurfaced during a 3-1 ALDS loss where runs again dried up.

Because of that balance, projections still place the Yankees among AL East favorites entering 2026. Futures markets opened with New York near +1000, trailing only one National League powerhouse. That confidence reflects proven scoring production rather than blind optimism about change.

Running it back leans on numbers that already kept the Yankees firmly in contention.

For the Yankees, continuity under Brian Cashman reflects patience, not fear, rooted in measurable performance. If the future waits, Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez wait because the present wins games.