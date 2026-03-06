Aaron Judge’s Net Worth 2026: Everything About His Salary, Contract Details, Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Aaron Judge stands as baseball’s towering modern slugger and captain. At six-foot-seven, he changes games with one swing. His journey from small-town California kid to Yankees icon feels cinematic. Let’s take a look at his net worth in 2026.

What is Aaron Judge’s Net Worth?

Aaron Judge’s net worth is estimated at $50 million. That number reflects salary, bonuses, and endorsement income combined. Most of his wealth comes from massive baseball contracts. Between 2016 and 2022 alone, he earned $40 million. Then came the life-changing free agency winter.

In December 2022, he signed a nine-year deal worth $360 million. That contract guarantees every dollar. His average salary now reaches $40 million annually. Add endorsements from major brands, and the total climbs fast. In simple terms, Judge turned historic home runs into generational wealth through patience and performance.

Aaron Judge’s Contract Breakdown

Judge currently plays under a nine-year, $360 million contract. He signed with the New York Yankees in December 2022. The deal runs from 2023 through 2031. Every dollar is fully guaranteed. There’s also a full no-trade clause attached. His average annual salary equals $40 million. Before this, he rejected a seven-year extension offer. That earlier proposal was worth $213.5 million. Betting on himself paid off massively. By waiting one season, he earned an extra $146.5 million. The contract was among baseball’s largest ever at signing.

What is Aaron Judge’s Salary?

In 2026, Judge earns a $40 million base salary. There are no listed annual bonuses attached. His luxury tax hit matches his salary figure. From 2023 through 2031, he earns $40 million yearly. Before free agency, his salaries steadily climbed. He made $19 million in 2022. Prior arbitration seasons paid $10.175 million and $8.5 million. Early career deals were near league minimum. His income exploded after his record-breaking year. Here’s a clear snapshot:

New York Yankees 2026 $40,000,000 N/A New York Yankees 2025 $40,000,000 N/A New York Yankees 2024 $40,000,000 N/A New York Yankees 2023 $40,000,000 N/A New York Yankees 2022 $19,000,000 N/A New York Yankees 2021 $10,175,000 N/A

What are Aaron Judge’s Career Earnings?

Judge’s career earnings reflect steady growth, then a massive leap. He signed for $1.8 million in 2013. Early MLB seasons paid roughly $500,000 annually. Arbitration years boosted him past $8 million, then $10 million. In 2022, he earned $19 million. From 2016 through 2022, he collected about $40 million total. Then his nine-year contract changed everything. By 2026 alone, he will have earned $160 million from it. By 2031, that total reaches $360 million. All earnings came with the Yankees. He never switched teams, building wealth in pinstripes.

Aaron Judge Brand Endorsements

Judge’s power extends beyond the baseball field. He holds endorsement deals with Pepsi and Adidas. Earlier in his career, he partnered with Under Armour. Those partnerships reportedly add millions annually. Brands value his clean image and leadership presence. After hitting 62 home runs in 2022, his marketability soared. That season broke the American League record. The mark surpassed Roger Maris’ 61-homer total. Companies wanted an association with history. Judge’s calm demeanor strengthens his appeal. He avoids controversy and focuses on preparation. Endorsements likely contribute several million dollars yearly. Combined with salary, they elevate his financial portfolio significantly.

Aaron Judge’s House and Car Collection

Aaron Judge purchased a penthouse at The Cortland in Chelsea. The luxury condo stands at 555 West 22nd Street. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern, it overlooks the Hudson River. Reports say Judge and his wife bought a private upper-level unit. Similar combined penthouses previously sold for around $40 million. He is customizing the space into a long-term home. The building features a 75-foot lap pool and fitness club. Residents enjoy squash courts and a rooftop terrace. A private motor court ensures security and discretion.

Meanwhile, his garage, though, tells another story. The crown jewel is the Hennessey Venom F5. Only 24 models exist worldwide. It produces 1,817 horsepower from a twin-turbo V8. The car can exceed 300 miles per hour. That’s rare air. He also drives an Audi RS Q8. A Cadillac CTS-V sits beside it. A Mercedes-Benz GLE63 rounds out the lineup. Power and luxury define his collection.

Aaron Judge’s College and Professional Career

Judge starred at Fresno State after declining an early draft offer. The Oakland Athletics selected him in 2010. He chose college instead. At Fresno State, he won the 2012 TD Ameritrade Derby. His size and raw power drew national attention.

The Yankees drafted him 32nd overall in 2013. He signed and received a $1.8 million bonus. Injuries delayed his early development. Still, he worked relentlessly through the minors. He debuted in 2016 with a home run. In 2017, he blasted 52 homers. He became an All-Star multiple times afterward. Then came 2022. Sixty-two home runs. History secured. The judge transformed patience into legend and wealth into a legacy.